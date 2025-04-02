Uber and WeRide team up with RTA to bring driverless vehicles to Dubai's roads

Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and WeRide have teamed up with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to bring autonomous vehicles to the emirate's roads.

San Francisco-based Uber and the RTA will launch pilot programmes, explore data insight, and ensure safety protocols and regulatory frameworks, Uber and WeRide said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

WeRide, based in Guangzhou, China, became the first AV provider to secure a national licence from the UAE for self-driving vehicles on public roads, in July 2023. The company joined forces with Uber to launch a commercial driverless mobility service in Abu Dhabi in December.

Further details, including target dates for AV introduction in Dubai, will be announced at a later date, the statement said.

“This partnership ... represents a crucial step in advancing Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to transform 25 per cent of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and board chairman of the RTA.

More to follow ...

