UAE investigates source of drones after 'treacherous terrorist attack' on Barakah plant

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday strongly condemned the "treacherous terrorist attack" that caused a fire near to Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Sheikh Abdullah said the strike represented a breach of international law in a phone call with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stressed the UAE's full right to respond to these terrorist attacks and to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territorial integrity, and citizens, in accordance with international law.

The UAE said on Sunday that it had launched an investigation to determine the source of the drone attack.

Authorities responded after an electrical generator was set on fire outside the inner perimeter of the plant in the Al Dhafra Region. No injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The media office statement did not name Iran as being responsible for firing the drone, when previous statements following air strikes have done so.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence later said investigations were under way to determine the source of the attack and that further details would be announced when inquiries were completed.

It was one of three drones which entered the country from the western border on Sunday, with the other two successfully intercepted by the UAE's air defence systems.

The MoD referred to an incursion from the western border, rather than Iran in the east. It is not clear if Iranian allies such as the Houthis or Iraqi militias could have mounted such a strike.

The ministry said the UAE's armed forces remained ready to confront any threats and would respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country’s security.

The Emirates and other Gulf states have faced a barrage of missile and drone strikes launched by Iran since the war broke out on February 28. A conditional ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on April 8 led to a halt in hostilities for several weeks, but Tehran resumed strikes on the Emirates earlier this month.

Mr Grossi had earlier expressed grave concerns about the incident and said military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.

In post on the IAEA account on X, Mr Grossi was quoted as reiterating a call for maximum military restraint near any nuclear power plant to avoid the danger of a nuclear accident.

"The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah nuclear power plant remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the nuclear power plant," the post read.

"Emergency diesel generators are currently providing power to the nuclear power plant's Unit 3. The IAEA is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed."