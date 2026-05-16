UAE reaffirms commitment to protecting its sovereignty in face of Iranian attacks

Measures taken by the UAE since the launch of Iranian attacks are in line with its legitimate right to protect itself, authorities have said.

The country's response to the attacks was "within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Its measures were also in line with the country’s legitimate right to safeguard its national security and maintain stability, the ministry added.

"The UAE has reaffirmed its steadfast approach to supporting regional security and stability, in coordination with regional and international partners, reflecting its firm commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability and protecting the peoples of the region from the repercussions of conflicts," the ministry was quoted by state news agency Wam as saying.

"The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the unprovoked Iranian attacks and threats targeting the UAE and countries across the region, which included the launch of nearly 3,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones toward the UAE.

"These attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure, constituting a clear violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."

The UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones, all launched by Iran since February 28.

The country reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to address any threat or hostile act, the ministry said.

"Attempts at coercion or the promotion of malicious narratives and allegations will not undermine the UAE’s principled positions, nor deter the country from safeguarding its supreme national interests and upholding its sovereignty and independent decision-making," it added.

Iran also attacked other countries in the Gulf and Middle East. The UAE continues its close co-ordination and consultation with member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council, alongside regional and international partners, in support of regional security and stability and to further strengthen joint Gulf co-operation, added Wam.

The government spoke as Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the Brics Foreign Ministers's Meeting being held in Delhi.

“Despite the numerous international and regional resolutions and condemnations issued, Iran has continued its terrorist attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region, in clear disregard of the international consensus," he said.

"These decisions include the UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, as well as the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council during the session held on March 25, 2026, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, where the Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Iranian attacks.

“The international community has continued to condemn the Iranian terrorist attacks. The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee adopted a resolution demanding that Iran immediately cease attacks or threats against commercial vessels and critical port infrastructure," he added, referring to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has obstructed and disrupted international maritime routes, including the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic waterways, in blatant violation of international law, he said.

The UAE does not seek protection from others and is fully capable of deterring this unprovoked aggression, added Mr Al Marar.

He added that the UAE holds Iran "fully responsible for these terrorist attacks and their repercussions".