Everything you need to know about the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop watch ahead of its UAE release

Watch enthusiasts, mark your calendars: on May 16, the Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration goes on sale worldwide. And if AP's fan base and previous Swatch collaborations are any indication, it will possibly sell out the same day.

Called the Royal Pop, the daring new concept draws on the heritage of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, one of the most distinctive and audacious designs in Swiss watchmaking.

To match that spirit, Swatch and AP are rethinking how a watch can be worn. Rather than sitting on the wrist, the Royal Pop is conceived as a modern pocket watch: strap-free and designed to slip into a pocket, hang around the neck on a calfskin lanyard available in three lengths, or sit in a dedicated receptacle that transforms it into a desk clock.

The Savonette Lan Ba Bioceramic Royal Pop by Swatch x Audemars Piguet. Photo: Swatch Info

It carries familiar AP design codes, including the Petite Tapisserie dial and the Royal Oak’s signature octagonal bezel, secured by eight hexagonal screws. The case measures 40mm with a thickness of 8.4mm, expanding to 44.2mm x 53.2mm when fitted into its clip. Hands and indices are coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova.

The watch arrives in two variations. The first is the Lepine style, with the crown positioned at 12 o’clock, offered in six colourways. Green Eight pairs a green case and dial with a lime-green bezel, while Huit Blanc features an all-white case, dial and bezel punctuated by rainbow-toned indices and screws. Otto Rosso comes in pink with a red bezel, Orenji Hachi combines a navy case with orange-red accents, and Ocho Negro contrasts a black case and dial with a white bezel and indices.

The colourful Otg Roz Royal Pop watch. Photo: Swatch Info

The second variation is the Savonette style, with the crown positioned at 3 o’clock like a traditional wristwatch, alongside a small seconds subdial.

Among the colourways is Otg Roz, an intentionally loud combination of a pink case, teal dial, yellow crown and bezel, pink small seconds display, and black-and-yellow accents. Lan Ba, meanwhile, takes a cooler approach, pairing a blue case and dial with light blue details across the bezel, crown and subdial.

The watches are designed with interchangeable cases and are expected to cost between $300 and $500 (up to Dh1,836).

Despite the playful presentation, the mechanics are serious. Power comes from a new manually wound SISTEM51 movement, partially visible through the transparent caseback. The display also reveals the status of the mainspring: the barrel chambers appear gold when fully wound and grey when depleted. The movement offers a 90-hour power reserve and uses the same antimagnetic Nivachron balance spring found in several AP timepieces.

All the Bioceramic Royal Pop models by Swatch x Audemars Piguet. Photo: Swatch Info

Initially, the watch will only be sold through Swatch boutiques, and in the UAE will only be available in two locations: the Swatch stores at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Full details of the watch – including its design – were revealed late on May 12, after days of intense speculation, fake renders flooding social media, and reports of people queuing outside US Swatch stores three days ahead of launch. Now that images have been released, however, the reaction has been divisive, with many expressing disappointment at the pocket watch concept.

Still, given the runaway success of previous Swatch collaborations, the Royal Pop is widely expected to sell out – if only because buyers hope to flip it for a quick profit.

Anyone planning to arrive at 10am may want to reconsider. Both Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates open from 5.30am to allow access to cafes and walking areas, meaning queues could begin forming then. Purchases are expected to be limited to one watch per person. The Royal Pop is also expected to go on sale online eventually, although no date has been announced.

The Royal Pop is the latest high-low collaboration from Swatch, the colourful Swiss watchmaker that has repeatedly turned affordable timepieces into cultural events.

Police were called in for crowd control when the Omega x Swatch Moonwatch was released in London. PA Info

In 2022, it partnered with Omega on a low-cost version of the Speedmaster Moonwatch. Priced at just $260, the watch sold out within minutes, with police called to London’s Carnaby Street store within half an hour of its opening, to control crowds. In Dubai, resale prices quickly surged to Dh20,000 – more than 20 times the original Dh950 retail price.

Swatch followed that hype in September 2023 with the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, created with Blancpain as a tribute to the brand’s famous 1953 dive watch. The five ocean-themed models, priced at $400 each, also sold out on release day.

What makes this latest collaboration particularly intriguing is that, unlike Omega and Blancpain, Audemars Piguet is not owned by The Swatch Group. The Le Brassus watchmaker remains independently owned, making this a genuine meeting of minds rather than an in-house collaboration.

Bringing together one of the world’s most exclusive watchmakers with a mass-market name gives the Royal Pop particularly potent appeal. It also continues a legacy Swatch has been building since 1983, when it upended the watch industry with affordable, stylish and colourful Swiss-made quartz watches – transforming the humble plastic watch into a covetable cultural object.