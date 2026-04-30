One of the rarest Audemars Piguet watches ever made heads to auction in May

Two major auctions by Sotheby's and Christie's are heading to Switzerland in May, each putting exceptionally rare pieces under the hammer just one day apart.

In Geneva on May 11, auction house Christie's, which was founded in London in 1766, is auctioning a number of rare watches. The star of the sale is Lot 59, an Audemars Piguet “Coussin Tortue” single-button chronograph from 1930.

Made for the American market and sold circa 1935, model ref 41,849 is regarded as one of the rarest chronographs the Swiss watchmaker has ever made, with only three pieces created.

With a platinum case, this example is one of just two known to have survived. Chronographs by AP are already difficult to find, with the company making just six between 1930 and 1935, and only an additional 307 since the 1980s.

The Audemars Piguet chronograph has an estimate of up to $510,000. Photo: Christie's Info

Its first time to market marks a unique opportunity for a collector to obtain a historical timepiece. Christie's estimates the watch will sell for between $260,000 and $510,000 (up to Dh1.8 million).

Also in the sale is Lot 14, an extremely rare Tourbillon Souverain watch by FP Journe. Considered “early and important”, the 38mm platinum timepiece is offered in superb condition. From the sought-after Reference T series, it is 070/01T, and is powered by an early rhodium-plated brass Calibre 1498, marking a significant piece in the history of the brand. It carries an estimate of $638,000 to $1.3 million.

A Tourbillon Souverain Ref T chronograph by FP Journe has an estimate of up to $1.3 million. Photo: Christie's Info

Lot 47 is a Daytona Rolex chronograph, reference 6262, a rare model from 1971. The stainless steel model in this auction has a case numbered 2'733'426, with a Paul Newman dial and bracelet.

With its distinctive white dial, the watch does not have a screw-down pusher, making it a rarity among Paul Newman Daytonas. It also shows signs of “tropicalisation”, discolouring on the outer minute track, in keeping with its age. It has an estimate of between $255,000 and $511,000.

The following day, on May 12, Sotheby's – likewise founded in London albeit two decades ahead of Christie's in 1744 – is hosting its flagship High Jewellery Sale in Geneva.

A fancy vivid blue diamond has an estimate of up to $12 million. Photo: Sotheby's Info

On the block is an exceptional and rare fancy vivid blue diamond. Sold as Lot 621, it is an internally flawless stone weighing 6.03 carats, and sourced from the Cullinan Mine in South Africa.

Bringing it to market for the first time, Sotheby's estimates a value of $9 million to $12 million.

Lot 617, an important and perfectly matched pair of unmounted brilliant-cut white diamonds, will also be featured in the sale.

Of exceptional quality, each D-colour diamond weighs 18.38 carats. One is flawless, the other internally flawless, and the pair is listed for an estimate of $2.8 to $3.5 million.

An emerald and diamond ring has an estimate of between $300,000 and $600,000. Photo: Sotheby's Info

A Colombian emerald dominates an impressive step-cut emerald-and-diamond ring (Lot 609) with no clarity enhancement. Weighing over 14.19 carats, it is estimated to sell for between $300,000 and $600,000.

Lot 620, meanwhile, is called the Peacock of Ceylon, and is a huge 102.40-carat, cushion-shaped, unmounted sapphire of excellent quality.

Without heat treatment, it is one of the largest sapphires to come to auction in recent years. Its estimate lies at between $1.3 and $1.9 million.

A Rihanna Loves Chopard necklace has an estimate of up to $380,000. Photo: Sotheby's Info

The sale also offers a selection of high jewellery co-created by singer Rihanna with Chopard, which made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The collection includes Lot 588, a demi-parure comprising a unique bib-style necklace set with tsavorites and spessartite garnets, pink and yellow sapphires, blue topazes and turquoises, and brilliant-cut diamonds.

It is sold with a matching pair of pendant earrings, and carries an estimate of between $260,000 and $380,000. A matching bracelet is also up for grabs, as Lot 587.