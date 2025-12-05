Birkin bag sells for $2.9m at Sotheby's Collectors Week in Abu Dhabi

The beach at St Regis Saadiyat Resort in Abu Dhabi was the unlikely venue for the final event of Sotheby's first-ever Collectors Week on Friday.

With a giant curved screen, a desk of phone bidders and the Guggenheim museum rising in the distance, it was clear this would be no ordinary auction.

Held outdoors – which, despite the safety of the UAE felt like a risky move in the wake of the recent Louvre gem robbery – it felt more like an upscale beach club than a venue where millions of dollars would soon be changing hands.

Staged as a three-day extravaganza of exhibitions, gemstones, F1 cars and a half-shredded Banksy artwork, these were just an amuse-bouche for the main event, the outdoor sale.

Staged in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, this is Sotheby's grand entrance to the UAE capital, and had been envisioned as a show-stopping event. Taking place alongside the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Middle East and Africa Summit 2025, Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Bitcoin Mena, it drew a global crowd.

The auction results

Lot 201 was Jane Birkin's personal Le Birkin Voyageur bag. One of just five bags gifted to her by the French house of Hermes – an act that kick-started the entire myth of the famous “Birkin Bag”- the singer personalised it, inscribing the interior with words and drawings, as well as her signature. The first of the five bags was sold by Sotheby's in Paris in July for $10.1 million, so interest was expected to be high.

Jane Birkin carrying her 'Traveller' Birkin. It sold at the inaugural Collectors Week Abu Dhabi in December. Photo: Sotheby's

Hosting the auction was Paul Redmayne, senior vice president of luxury sales at Sotheby's, who described the Birkin as a piece of fashion history. With a presale estimate of $220,000 to $440,000, after some spirited phone bidding, it sold for $2,856,000.

“This is really the beauty of auction,” Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of luxury handbags and fashion, explained. “When you have such provenance and an iconic piece we know, and we have seen it in July, the price can go high.

“This is just proof that when a bag has an impeccable story, we have collectors who would like to pay to add this beautiful piece to their collection. ”

Next was the "Precision & Brilliance: Prestigious Jewels & Watches from an Important Private Collection" sale, offering an array of jewellery, single gemstones and watches.

A visitor looks at a rare collection of time-pieces ahead of Sotheby's auction in Abu Dhabi, December 3, 2025. Reuters

Lot 332 was a "Panthere Massai" lady's watch by Cartier, with white and coloured diamonds, onyx and emerald quartz. With an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000, its final hammer price was $139,700.

A Cartier 'Panthere Massai' watch with diamond, coloured diamond, onyx and emerald quartz, and part of the sale at Sotheby's Collectors week Abu Dhabi 2-5 December 2025. Photo: Sotheby's

Lot 333 was an unnamed pair of coloured and white diamond earclips, with an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 that eventually sold for a hammer price of $215,900.

Lot 334 was a Bvlgari ring with a marquise-shaped diamond weighing 4.02 carats, with a presale estimate of $80,000 to $120,000 that sold for $100,000.

A Boucheron emerald and diamond ring sold for $508,000. Photo: Sotheby's

Lot 337 was a Boucheron emerald ring, with an estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. With a central Colombian, unenhanced emerald-cut emerald weighing 7.88 carats, and surrounded by pear-shaped and marquise-shaped diamonds, it went under the hammer for $508,000.

Lot 339 was the Desert Rose, the largest pear-shaped Fancy Vivid Orangey Pink diamond in the world, at 31.68 carats. Certified by the GIA as being a natural colour with VVS1 clarity, the presale estimate was between $5 million and $7 million. Bids crept upwards in $50,000 increments before finally reaching $8.8 million, an auction record for an orangey-pink diamond.

"The Desert Rose", a 31. 86-carat fancy vivid orangy-pink pear-shaped diamond, the largest of its kind ever graded, sold for $11.9 million. AFP

Lot 340 was a Rolex Daytona "Albino" watch, one of only a handful ever made, and the first one brought to market. Dated circa 1971, this stainless steel watch was given a presale estimate of $500,000 to $1 million. The hammer price was $952,500.

The first complete set of Patek Phillippe Star Caliber 2000 sold for $11.9million. Getty Images / Sothebys

Lot 342 was an exceptionally rare collection of four Patek Philippe watches in 18k yellow gold, pink gold, white gold and platinum, with double dials and twenty-one complications. The estimated price was between $10 million and $20 million, and the hammer came down for a final price of $11.9 million.

Huddersfield Town permanent signings: Steve Mounie (striker): signed from Montpellier for £11 million

Tom Ince (winger): signed from Derby County for £7.7m

Aaron Mooy (midfielder): signed from Manchester City for £7.7m

Laurent Depoitre (striker): signed from Porto for £3.4m

Scott Malone (defender): signed from Fulham for £3.3m

Zanka (defender): signed from Copenhagen for £2.3m

Elias Kachunga (winger): signed for Ingolstadt for £1.1m

Danny WIlliams (midfielder): signed from Reading on a free transfer

Meghan%20podcast %3Cp%3EMeghan%20Markle%2C%20the%20wife%20of%20Prince%20Harry%2C%20launched%20her%20long-awaited%20podcast%20Tuesday%2C%20with%20tennis%20megastar%20Serena%20Williams%20as%20the%20first%20guest.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%20said%20the%2012-part%20series%2C%20called%20%22Archetypes%2C%22%20--%20a%20play%20on%20the%20name%20of%20the%20couple's%20oldest%20child%2C%20Archie%20--%20would%20explore%20the%20female%20experience.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELast%20year%20the%20couple%20told%20Oprah%20Winfrey%20that%20life%20inside%20%22The%20Firm%22%20had%20been%20miserable%2C%20and%20that%20they%20had%20experienced%20racism.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%22I%20don't%20ever%20remember%20personally%20feeling%20the%20negative%20connotation%20behind%20the%20word%20ambitious%2C%20until%20I%20started%20dating%20my%20now-husband%2C%22%20she%20told%20the%20tennis%20champion.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5