$10.5 million supercar and record pink diamond to feature at first Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week will launch this December, and judging by the rarity of pieces on offer, it promises to be a first-of-its-kind event.

A collaboration between Sotheby’s and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the initiative is aimed at the region’s most discerning collectors and an international clientele.

Notably, this marks the first Sotheby’s sale in the capital. Josh Pullan, global head of Sotheby’s luxury division, explains why the timing matters. “First, Abu Dhabi is experiencing huge momentum as a cultural and luxury hub, with the Louvre already established and the Saadiyat Island cultural district set to open major museums in 2025–26. It feels like the right moment to be here, at the heart of this growth. The second is from a business perspective – we’re seeing rising engagement from Middle Eastern collectors in our global auctions, making this a natural meeting point of opportunity for both the region and Sotheby’s.”

The 2010 Aston Martin One-77 is one of only 77 ever made, and will be part of Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week in December. Photo: Sotheby's

Having staged the first RM Sotheby’s property sale in Dubai in 2025, which Pullan describes as “remarkable success", the company believes the groundwork has been laid for the next step. He cites the Beyond: The World’s Rarest Diamond exhibition, held in April on Saadiyat Island, which featured more than $100 million worth of diamonds in a single room. Among them was the Mediterranean Blue diamond, later sold in Geneva for $21.5 million. The event, Pullan says, was “extremely well received” and a “strong signal of the appetite here".

With a showroom in Dubai since 2017, the 281-year-old auction house is now set to deepen its commitment to the UAE capital. The inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week will be held at The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, with a curated programme of events culminating in a flagship auction.

Timed to coincide with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place from December 4–7, the event is designed to give those considering the sale another reason to stay. “It’s a great way to have our global clients come and experience more than just the auctions, so that it exposes our very best clients to Abu Dhabi and everything it has to offer,” Pullan explains. With the auction scheduled for practice night on December 5, “we want to make sure it’s close enough, but not conflicting, and easy for people to navigate both".

Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week will include the Rolex Oyster Albino Daytona watch. Photo: Sotheby's

In October, Sotheby’s will also stage an online NBA sale to coincide with the league’s Games in Abu Dhabi, part of a wider strategy to harness the energy of major events to reach new audiences. “Over the past five years, bidders from the UAE have grown by 24% and buyers by 25%. Last year alone, 38% were new to Sotheby’s and 39% were under 40. It’s a young, dynamic, affluent audience,” Pullan says.

As for what will be on offer in December, Sotheby’s has offered a preview – from rare supercars to extraordinary diamonds. A 2010 Aston Martin One-77, one of only 77 ever built, will feature with an estimated price of $1.3–$1.6 million. Also on sale is a 2017 Pagani Zonda 760 Riviera, expected to fetch $9.5-$10.5 million. Another highlight will be a single-owner private collection of watches and jewellery valued at more than $20 million, regarded as one of the most significant to reach the market in decades. Among its treasures are an ultra-rare Rolex Oyster Albino Daytona ref 6263 and The Desert Rose, the largest fancy vivid orangy pink diamond ever graded.

The Desert Rose, the largest fancy vivid orangy pink diamond ever graded. Photo: Sotheby's

There is a simple reason such rarities are being brought to Abu Dhabi rather than the auction house's more traditional venues of London, New York or Geneva. “The sentiment here is optimistic, growth-oriented and very different to other parts of the world right now. The data supports that too – bidding engagement and buying are all on the rise,” says Pullan.

“In December, we expect a mix of global, regional and local participation. Success will be measured not just by sales, but by storytelling, education and engagement –positioning Abu Dhabi as a major new stage for Sotheby’s auctions.”

This announcement comes only months after ADQ, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, invested $1 billion in Sotheby’s.

The St Regis Saadiyat Island will host Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week. Photo: Sotheby's

The UAE is no stranger to sales of real estate and luxury goods at eye-popping prices, but what sets this apart?

“The curation,” Pullan explains. “These are pieces you can’t just walk into a boutique and buy; they’re unique or ultra rare, often one-of-a-kind, often with extraordinary provenance. That level of exclusivity is what sets the sale apart. Our ambition is not to stage a 300-lot auction, but to curate only the very best. This allows us to focus on the client experience. It’s a different path from our more traditional sales, designed to do something truly different and memorable.”

The event is also the first in partnership with ADIO, whose involvement, Pullan says, “their network of contacts in Abu Dhabi and beyond makes them the perfect partners for this week. Abu Dhabi is really going to make it all possible and bring this to life. So it all feels very organic and something we feel really confident about.”

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Correspondents By Tim Murphy (Grove Press)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence





Film: Raid

Dir: Rajkumar Gupta

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla Verdict: Three stars

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties