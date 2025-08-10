Infinity pools, Michelin dining and yacht berths: A guide to the Middle East’s private members’ clubs

There’s a quiet magic to a private members’ club, a refuge that feels refreshingly out of step with the hyper-connected age.
Access is often by invitation only, and clubs go to extreme lengths to offer serene interiors that hush the city’s clamour. Designed to bring people together over common interests, fine dining and curated events, clubs work hard to create the perfect atmosphere for conversation. They are carefully balanced to be laid-back, yet elevated, offering rare access to acclaimed chefs, leading cultural figures and creative thinkers, and as such are built on exclusivity.
Private members’ clubs, as we know them today, first took shape in 18th-century London. While the city remains home to some of the most famous names, the Middle East also boasts plenty worth discovering. The only tricky part? Securing a membership.
The Arts Club, Dubai
Catering to both financiers and art enthusiasts, the Middle Eastern branch of the London original, founded in 1863, is a DIFC haven devoted to literature, the arts and sciences. It features fine dining, a rooftop, a not-so-secret lounge called Vega, as well as a library, along with a packed cultural programme and regular exhibitions that bring its name to life.
Nasab, Dubai
One for the entrepreneurs, Nasab is set in a gated residential area and offers both a private workspace and social club. Spanning three floors, it has private offices, hot desk spaces, meeting rooms, a photographic studio, an art gallery and a library. It also has dining options, a fitness studio and a rooftop infinity pool, all set within well-appointed gardens that feel like a breath of fresh air.
Neera, Dubai
Spanning 20,000 square ft in Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, Neera caters to tech entrepreneurs and "titans of industry". A luxurious, exclusive environment, Neera offers top-notch dining options within a stylish, private setting, as well as curated members experiences. A hub to connect people, it has rooftop terraces, a cigar lounge, co-working spaces, multi-functional meeting rooms and even a paddle court. It aims to offer everything a member might need under one roof, even a partnership with a yachting company.
Capital Club Dubai
Aimed at the region's business leaders, Capital Club is for decision makers to unwind and network. Its membership spans chief executives, founders, directors, ambassadors and government officials. Designed as a space to bring powerful people together, there are curated panels, specialist committees and networking events – all over business lunches by day and more relaxed activities by night.
The Club, Abu Dhabi
Operating since 1962, The Club is a family-friendly, private-members resort in the capital, offering dining, beach access, several sports and fitness facilities, live entertainment, leisure, sailing and cultural programming. Billing itself as a "second home" for expats and locals alike, it boasts more than 3,500 members. Located on Mina Saadiyat, it has announced plans to relocate in late 2026, but no further details have been given.
Ned's Club Doha
Located within The Ned Hotel in Doha, it is a private members club with an exclusive roof terrace overlooking the water and city skyline. With an additional private pool and gym, membership includes benefits across the rest of the hotel too. Set in the former Ministry of Interior building, the club offers an international, laid-back experience.
Sanad, Doha
The Sanad private club, located in downtown Doha, is aimed at those looking to immerse themselves in Arab culture. Featuring works by Arab artists and specialising in Levantine food, the club aims to offer an authentic experience for members. It also features a women-only space for extra privacy.
Beihouse, Beirut
Built on the elegant, if faded grandeur of Beirut's past, Beihouse is spread across three restored Ottoman era buildings in Gemmayzeh. With beautifully decorated dining rooms, living rooms, atelier and workspaces, it offers fine dining, a cigar room, library, courtyard garden bar and even a rooftop ceramic studio.
Golf Club of Lebanon, Beirut
One of Lebanon’s oldest sporting clubs, this is also the country's only private golf club, established in 1923. The 18-hole course and other amenities such as swimming, tennis, squash and football, are all set within one of the Beirut's largest green spaces – a whopping 400,000 square metres of manicured lawns.
Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, Jeddah
Built around the relaxed, beachside Jeddah vibe, this members' spot offers a beach club, spa, and fitness centre, as well as a cigar lounge and Michelin-star dining courtesy of Marina Social by Jason Atherton. Perfect for sports lovers and those seeking an active lifestyle, the club also offers dedicated berthing spots for those who prefer to sail up to the door.
Beast House, Riyadh
One for EDM lovers, Beast House is hailed as Saudi Arabia's first nightclub that acts as both a private members venue and creative hub. Situated in the Jax District, it aims to help build up the local music scene, with studio space, food and event programming. Part of MDLBeast, members can expect exclusive access to the capital's growing music and club scene.
Gezira Sporting Club, Cairo
First opened in 1882 on Zamalek Island as a resort for British officers, these days Gezira remains one of Egypt’s largest and most famous clubs, offering tennis, swimming, horse riding and even golf. Notoriously hard to get into, the club favours the elite, with past members including Egyptian aristocracy and leaders.
Clubs without a physical space
1833, Dubai
Co-founded in Dubai in 2024 by Emirati entrepreneur Sultan Al Darmaki, 1833 is a space where "culture, conversation and community meet without pretence". In reality, this translates to a hand-picked membership of creative innovators, with a UAE-centric mindset. Looking to build on a proud identity, this is one for the future builders, connecting via curated events, chef's table evenings, and closed-door sessions across various locations.
Tiger 21, Dubai
A private club for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, Tiger 21 began in the US in 1999, to exchange knowledge on wealth preservation and legacy building. As Dubai is home to 15 billionaires and more than 72,200 millionaires, membership offers networking opportunities and tailored experiences.
Akademy, Dubai
Hailing from London, Akademy is aimed at intellectuals, and its Dubai outpost opened in 2023. Grounded in the exchange of knowledge and expertise, it prides itself on bringing together academics, business leaders and creatives to spark dynamic conversations.
Soho House Cities Without Houses, several locations
A spin-off from the original London Soho House, Cities Without Houses offers global access to the group's extensive creative community, in cities that don't have a full club house. Created for those working in media, arts and the fashion industry, it now has outposts across the region, including Dubai, Jeddah, Beirut and Cairo.