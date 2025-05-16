Beihouse: Upscale community hub rises from the ashes of the Beirut Port explosion

Beirut's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/inside-a-beautiful-19th-century-home-in-beirut-that-is-being-lovingly-restored-1.946148" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/inside-a-beautiful-19th-century-home-in-beirut-that-is-being-lovingly-restored-1.946148">Gemmayzeh district</a> famously boasts a vibrant social scene, filled with everything from cosy cafes and beautiful heritage architecture to fine dining restaurants and countless bars. In many ways, the newly opened Beihouse embodies all of these elements, seamlessly combining them into a single incredible – and quintessentially Lebanese – experience. “We wanted to do something to express Beirut at its fullest, through design; food; arts and crafts,” owner Said Daher tells <i>The National</i>. “It's a place where you feel you are already at home, celebrating with your family and friends. It's a culmination of aspirations that I wanted to put in one place; a microcosm of Beirut as a whole.” Housed in a trio of stunning converted villas built around an opulent open-air courtyard, Beihouse offers several dining experiences in exceptional settings both within and without. In 2020, all three buildings were devastated by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/lebanons-new-political-elite-revive-beirut-blast-probe-but-hurdles-still-lie-ahead/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/lebanons-new-political-elite-revive-beirut-blast-probe-but-hurdles-still-lie-ahead/">Beirut Port explosion</a>, along with much of the surrounding neighbourhood. In the aftermath, many other damaged heritage houses were simply torn down to be replaced with new apartment buildings; a fate that Daher was keen to avert for the complex. The damage was extensive. It would take two years of continuous work to restore structural integrity and make the buildings safe again, before restoring them to their former glory. New additions were also made as the project progressed, including the adding of extra floors to two of the existing buildings. However, throughout the entire renovation, great care was taken to ensure that the original charm of the houses would not be overshadowed. “The buildings were just 200 metres from the epicentre of the explosion,” explains interior designer Linda Boronkay. “There was a real urgency to preserve what remained. The older two houses were built in the 1800s, during the late Ottoman period, and are classic examples of traditional Beiruti houses or central hall houses. Courtyards played an essential role in this layout, acting as both domestic and social spaces. The more recent of the three, built in the 1920s, is an early example of the shift from traditional stone construction to the use of concrete, while still retaining many classic Lebanese design elements. “It was clear to us that this was not a site to be erased or rebuilt; it was a place to be gently revived and honoured,” she continues. “We approached the project with a deep respect for the original architecture.” For Nadine Harake, lead architect on Beihouse for Dagher Hanna & Partners, the top priority was salvaging anything they could. “For the parts that we needed to rebuild, we sourced local stones that were recovered from other sites that no longer needed them," she says. "We kept trying to reuse old materials, to keep the spirit of the buildings intact. All of the new additions are done with a new aesthetic. They balance the existing structures, but don't impose over them. The old buildings are always highlighted.” The result is a lavish and lush, secreted-away garden terrace, centred around a vibrant olive tree, and enclosed by three lovingly-restored and revamped houses, each with their own unique character. “The resilience, resourcefulness and talent of the Lebanese craftspeople we worked with were truly extraordinary; their creativity made everything possible,” says Boronkay. “Each house has its own mood, but they’re united by a shared design language. The colour palette evolves subtly from one space to another, but they speak to each other through shared textures and handcrafted details.” Almost every element to be found in Beihouse is either bespoke or locally sourced through an extensive network of Lebanese craft artisans, from the straw parquetry on the bar fronts to the mosaic in the garden lounge. The venue also boasts an astounding collection of vintage Lebanese and European furniture, adding a marvelous, unforced grandeur to its already striking decor, as well as the reassuring weight of history. One especially eye-catching piece is the antique Lalique mirror that hangs behind Beihouse’s bar, framed by antique Italian sconces that are more than a century old. All of these disparate elements mingle together wonderfully, giving Beihouse a rich tableau of different ambiences to choose from; the perfect setting for a wide variety of guest experiences, especially when it comes to dining. “Our chef has done a great job in creating an offering that is unique and different from the mainstream, where you can come and enjoy the different tastes,” says Daher. “You can nibble on something and have a casual cocktail at the bar. If you're hungry, and you want to really enjoy yourself and experience the food, you've got our restaurant menu in the Dining Room. And, if all you want to do is have a drink or smoke a cigar in private, you can go to the Living Room upstairs.” Masterminded by Tarek Alameddine, formerly sous-chef at Denmark’s<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/01/09/why-noma-the-worlds-best-restaurant-is-closing-down/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/01/09/why-noma-the-worlds-best-restaurant-is-closing-down/"> three Michelin-starred restaurant Noma</a>, Beihouse’s menu is simply breathtaking, drawing upon Beirut’s endlessly creative and multifaceted culinary scene. Local Levantine and Mediterranean flavours meet international cuisine, from elevated bar snacks such as smoked hummus and caviar and a Wagyu katsu sando, to grilled sea bass, sour cherry glazed short ribs and Australian black angus tenderloin. Enjoy mixed drinks crafted from local ingredients. Beihouse is more than just a place to indulge, however. It also serves as a collaborative and creative social hub, incorporating both a dedicated workspace ideal for meetings and discussions, and L'Atelier, which serves as a platform for art classes, workshops and exhibitions. And the endeavour continues to expand in scope, with the further addition of a boutique hotel coming over the next two years. “We're looking at this project as an evolving story,” says Daher. “We've been lucky enough to have the opportunity to acquire the other building in front of us. It's not a big space, but our plan is to turn it into about 16 suites, catering to people who love to come and enjoy Beirut.”