Seven UAE road trips to try, from mountain escapes to desert adventures

The UAE is celebrated for its soaring skylines and bustling urban centres, but beyond the glittering towers and manicured boulevards lies a vast landscape ripe for exploration.

Embarking on a road trip in the Emirates is an immersive experience, one that demands not only a spirit of adventure but also, crucially, a well-prepared vehicle. As anyone who has navigated the vastness of the Empty Quarter will attest, foresight is the most valuable co-pilot.

So, buckle up, ensure tyres are checked, satnav is set and sense of adventure is fully inflated. Bear in mind, though, distances will vary significantly – the ones listed are approximations, taking into account the fact you might want to do a little exploring en route.

Here are seven compelling road trip itineraries, designed to showcase the diverse tapestry of the region.

To Liwa Oasis and the Empty Quarter's great vastness

A deep dive into the vastness of the Empty Quarter, one of the largest sand deserts in the world, is a journey for the truly intrepid.

From Dubai or Abu Dhabi, head south-west towards the Liwa Oasis. Round trips are approximately 700km from Dubai and 500km from Abu Dhabi.

En route highlights: The drive is hypnotic, with the landscape gradually transforming into towering, undulating dunes. The Liwa Oasis itself is a string of villages and date palm plantations, a testament to human resilience in a harsh environment.

Consider a stay at the luxurious Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, nestled amid the dunes, offering unparalleled views and desert activities. Make sure your vehicle is a capable 4x4 and bring plenty of supplies, as services are far less frequent than in the UAE’s built-up areas.

To Fujairah and Khor Fakkan's coastal charms

Visit the UAE's oldest-known mosque, Al Bidya in Fujairah. AFP

For those seeking a refreshing escape from the desert heat, the east coast of the UAE offers a dramatic change of scenery. Head east from Dubai or Sharjah, and the flat plains gradually give way to the rugged Hajar Mountains.

The destination? Fujairah, the only emirate with a coastline entirely on the Gulf of Oman. With an early start, this loop is manageable in a day, with round trips covering about 280km from Dubai and 550km from Abu Dhabi.

En route highlights: The drive itself is spectacular, winding through mountain passes. Stop at Al Bidya Mosque, the oldest in the UAE, a humble yet profound structure dating back to the 15th century.

Fujairah city itself boasts historical forts and a vibrant fish market, a testament to its maritime heritage.

Continue to Khor Fakkan, a picturesque enclave of Sharjah, where the corniche offers stunning views and the newly developed Khor Fakkan Beach provides a perfect spot for relaxation.

Don't miss the dramatic Wadi Shees, a lush valley offering hiking opportunities and a tranquil escape.

To Abu Dhabi and the garden city of Al Ain

Al Ain Oasis is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Photo: Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority

This road trip goes from the modern marvels of the capital to the ancient heartland of the UAE. Those starting their engines in Dubai will head south to Abu Dhabi, an emirate that blends tradition with futuristic ambition.

Round trips for this cultural odyssey cover about 440km from Dubai and 340km from Abu Dhabi.

En route highlights: In Abu Dhabi, devote time to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an architectural masterpiece that inspires awe. Explore the cultural treasures of Louvre Abu Dhabi, a stunning fusion of art and architecture, then continue inland to Al Ain, known as the garden city, and a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Al Ain Oasis offers a serene stroll through date palm groves, while the 19th-century Al Jahili Fort provides a glimpse into the region's past. For panoramic views, drive up Jebel Hafeet, a rocky mountain offering sweeping vistas of the city and the desert beyond.

To Ras Al Khaimah and the heights of Jebel Jais

Brave the world's longest zipline at Jebel Jais. Photo: Jais Adventure Park

If adrenalin is your preferred fuel, then Ras Al Khaimah beckons. The northern emirate is a playground for adventurers, dominated by the imposing Hajar Mountains.

This is another possible day adventure, with round trips covering about 250km from Dubai and 600km from Abu Dhabi.

En route highlights: The drive to Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak, is a thrill in itself, with winding roads offering incredible mountain scenery. At the summit is Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline, an exhilarating experience for the brave.

There are also hiking trails, viewing platforms and a dedicated picnic area, making it a perfect day trip for families and thrill-seekers alike. The emirate also offers historical sites such as the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah and traditional souqs.

To the lush valleys of Salalah, Oman

Salalah is cool and misty during khareef season from June to September. Photo: Deeba Hasan

A cross-border adventure into Oman offers a stark contrast, particularly during the Khareef (monsoon) season from June to September. The journey is long but rewarding, covering about 1,200km one-way from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This is a multiday trip that requires careful planning.

En route highlights: The drive takes you through diverse landscapes, from arid plains to the greener, more mountainous terrain of Oman. Ensure all your visa and vehicle paperwork is in order for the border crossing, particularly if you’re in a rental car.

Once in Salalah, you'll be greeted by a surprisingly lush, misty and cool environment. Explore Al Mughsail Beach with its dramatic blowholes, the ancient Marneef Cave, and the verdant springs of Ayn Sahalnoot.

The frankincense trees, a symbol of the region's historical trade, are ubiquitous. This trip offers a blend of coastal beauty, historical sites and a climate that feels a world away from the UAE's summer heat.

To the shimmering cityscape of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh has bustling streets and modern architecture. Getty Images

Venturing into Saudi Arabia is a significant undertaking, requiring meticulous planning for visas and vehicle entry.

The drive to Riyadh, the capital, is long but offers a glimpse into the rapidly evolving landscape of the kingdom. The distance is about 1,000km one-way from Dubai and 900km one-way from Abu Dhabi, making this a multiday excursion.

En route highlights: The journey itself is vast, traversing expansive desert plains. In Riyadh, explore modern architectural marvels such as the Kingdom Centre tower with its Sky Bridge, offering panoramic city views.

History buffs can head to Diriyah, which is just 30 minutes away from Riyadh, and is the Unesco-listed birthplace of the first Saudi state. For a truly unique experience, consider a day trip to the Edge of the World (Jabal Fihrayn), a dramatic geological formation offering breathtaking cliff-edge vistas.

This journey requires careful logistical planning, but the cultural insights and burgeoning attractions of Saudi Arabia make it a compelling road trip.

To the cultural hub of Doha, Qatar

A view of Doha Bay from the Museum of Islamic Art. Getty Images

A shorter, more manageable cross-border trip is to Doha, the vibrant capital of Qatar. The drive from the UAE is straightforward, predominantly on well-maintained motorways, and covering a distance of about 700km one-way from Dubai and 600km one-way from Abu Dhabi.

En route highlights: The border crossing into Qatar is efficient, but, again, ensure all documentation is in order. Once in Doha, immerse yourself in art and culture at the Museum of Islamic Art, a stunning building housing an exquisite collection.

Wander through the bustling alleys of Souq Waqif, a traditional market offering everything from spices to falcons. Experience modern luxury at the Pearl Island, an artificial land mass with high-end boutiques and waterfront dining.

The city's rapidly developing infrastructure and growing cultural scene make it an engaging destination for a long weekend road trip.

