News

UAE

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

Prophet Mohammed's birthday expected to be marked on Thursday, September 4

The National

August 05, 2025

  English
  Arabic

While the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr breaks are now behind us there are still more public holidays coming up before the end of the calendar year.

The next holiday is the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, which is expected to be marked in the UAE on Thursday, September 4.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is usually celebrated as a holiday for both the public and private sectors. While no official announcement has yet been made, this year is expected to be no different.

However, that is not the end of 2025 public holidays in the UAE. Commemoration Day is on Monday, December 1, while National Day celebrations are set for Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

There will be festivities held across the nation from cultural celebrations and concerts to spectacular parades and fireworks. Malls across the nation will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off to mark National Day.

Updated: August 05, 2025, 8:25 AM
UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Holidays
Sheikh Mohamed has issued a message on the Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sheikh Mohamed calls for peace on Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Baby Shamma was born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi on Eid Al Etihad. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

Newborns make it a memorable National Day for parents