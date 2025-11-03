When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

While the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr breaks are now behind us there are still more public holidays coming up before the end of the calendar year.

The next expected public holidays will be for National Day celebrations which are set for Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

There will be festivities held across the nation from cultural celebrations and concerts to spectacular parades and fireworks. Malls across the nation will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off to mark National Day.

The public holiday is preceded by Commemoration Day, usually marked on November 30, dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country. It is marked with a minute of silence at 11am and the UAE flag hoisted at half-mast.

President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the Emirates attend the 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony in Al Ain. WAM A dazzling drone show and camel train illuminated the spectacular backdrop of Jebel Hafeet. WAM UAE leaders witnessed a spectacular light show to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Seven chapters told the story of UAE history and heritage in a spectacular display at Jebel Hafeet National Park to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Members of the UAE Armed Force participated in the show, at the base of Jebel Hafeet. UAE Presidential Court Accompanied by music from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the rich heritage of the UAE was explored in a 40-minute show. UAE Presidential Court UAE leaders congregated in Al Ain to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM The show featured 33 Emirati musicians alongside 66 international players. UAE Presidential Court More than 10,000 people of 81 nationalities were involved in the production. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region, right, greets Sheikh Zayed bin Omar bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, right, greets Sheikh Mohamed bin Mansour bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed with the Rulers of the Emirates in Al Ain. WAM

