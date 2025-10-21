My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn up to Dh24,000 a month as first-class flight attendant'

Sharlene Lowe, a 37-year-old Australian living in Dubai, has been working as cabin crew with a Middle Eastern airline for the past 12 and a half years. She’s been to nearly 100 countries and picks New York as her favourite destination.

“When I was 20 years old, I went on a big European trip. I got addicted to travelling and that's when I realised that I wanted to live abroad and explore the world more,” says Ms Lowe, who was born and raised in Sydney. “I had heard about being a flight attendant and it sounded interesting to me.

“At the time, I had a boyfriend, but he wasn’t too keen on me taking up this job. Not long after, we broke up and I applied for the job with a Middle East airline and moved to the UAE.”

Ms Lowe says the best part of her job is travelling to different countries, but the disadvantages are sleep disruption, odd hours, being away from family and missing special events such as birthdays, weddings and Christmas.

Ms Lowe recommends working as cabin crew for young people because it will “open their eyes to the world”. To apply, they need to have finished high school and have one year of experience in customer service.

“A lot of candidates try to dress like an airline employee for the interview. That is not necessary,” she says.

“Have your hair pulled back, be yourself, be confident with your answers and be prepared to answer out-of-the-box questions that are not related to airlines.”

Ms Lowe, who has a degree in business and marketing, lives with her husband, a Moroccan entrepreneur, in Dubai Creek Harbour.

What was your first job and salary?

You're legally allowed to start working in Australia at 15 years and nine months old. I started as soon as I could as a waitress and a barista in a restaurant. I earned about $15 an hour. My first proper job was in a clothing store and it paid me roughly the same.

In aviation, you start working as a cabin crew in economy class, and then over the years, you progress to business class, and then to first class. After first class, you become a supervisor and then a purser.

The salary depends how many hours you fly. My basic salary was around Dh4,500 ($1,225) per month. Pay for flying hours depends on the contract, but when you start, you are usually paid Dh52 to Dh55 per hour.

When you have a layover, you get an allowance to cover food. We are also entitled to medical insurance, including dental coverage. You get two days off after every 14 days. The most you can work in a row is seven days.

If you are married or own a property, you have the option to live outside the company accommodation and will be given an allowance for that. That’s what I opted for. If you don't opt for that, you can live in the company accommodation that's fully covered. They provide transportation to work if you live in the company accommodation, or an allowance if you live outside.

We can also apply for two membership cards for a small fee. They can be used in many outlets in the UAE and overseas for discounts. We also get discounted flights for our annual holiday.

Tell us about your current role. What is your salary now?

I'm currently first-class cabin crew. If I want to progress in the company, the next step would be cabin supervisor. But I enjoy working in first-class cabins.

I worked as business-class cabin crew during Covid-19 and was in the role for nearly seven years. During that time, there weren’t any upgrades or career progression because the company wasn’t hiring.

Downtown Dubai at sunset. Working in UAE aviation can 'open your eyes to the world', says flight attendant Sharlene Lowe. AFP

My monthly salary varies depending on how many hours I fly, but it’s in the range between Dh20,000 to Dh24,000. The pay for flying hours also increases when you work in first class.

Do you manage to save?

I've managed to save a lot in my career because generally, I try to earn more than what I spend and also because of the extra allowances the job offers. I share expenses with my husband. If all the expenses were my responsibility, then I’d be spending my entire salary.

What asset classes do you invest in?

I have invested in cryptocurrency since 2019. I own mostly Bitcoin and a few other coins and use Binance to trade them. I’ve made most of my gains in Bitcoin. I’m also looking to invest in stocks.

Do you have any debt?

I have a car loan and two credit cards and manage them quite well. I know how much I earn and how much money I have, so I will never go over that amount. I use credit cards for the rewards and benefits. Instead of using my debit card, where I don't get anything in return, I like to use my credit cards because I know I will get something for what I am spending.

Growing up, were you taught how to handle your finances?

Yes. For example, although my parents could buy me whatever I wanted, they wouldn't do that, so we would understand that nothing comes easy. They taught us the value of money quite effectively. My father was a manager in the railway industry in Australia and I am one of five siblings.

What are your major monthly expenses?

Living costs such as groceries and the highest expense is on house rent.

How do you budget your salary every month?

I don’t follow a budgeting structure. I already know off the top of my head how much money is coming in and how much goes out. So, I don't really need to see that in paper to understand it.

Sharlene Lowe earns passive income through brand collaborations on social media. Antonie Robertson / The National

Have you started saving for retirement?

Yes, I have and I've been focusing on it for a long time. I have savings in Australia and in the UAE, and investments, too. I don’t have a set age for retirement, but the sooner the better would be great. Even if I retire from my job, I’d continue to do something, so I'll never completely stop and relax.

Do you have an emergency fund?

Yes, my savings act as my emergency fund and can sustain my expenses for quite some time.

What do you spend your disposable income on?

Mostly on travel experiences, but I don't really spend too much on clothes and other items.

Do you worry about money?

No, I try to stay away from worrying. When people worry about money, they feel negative energy and it attracts more negativity. This strategy has worked out well for me so far.

What are your financial goals?

My next goal is to invest in stocks and real estate.

What is your idea of financial freedom?

To be able to do whatever I want whenever I want without having to think about how much it costs.

Do you earn passive income? How did you build it?

Yes, I do social media collaborations with brands. Over the years, I have slowly built an audience and brand partnerships. That brings in passive income.

