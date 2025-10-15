Flydubai to offer complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment for economy class passengers

Flydubai has announced that, starting November, it will include meals and in-flight entertainment for passengers in economy class.

Passengers will have access to a multilingual entertainment system featuring more than 1,000 films across Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and international cinema, as well as TV shows from major studios such as HBO Max, BBC Kids and Cartoon Network. The system further includes games, music, podcasts and destination guides.

Passengers in economy can also expect complimentary meals, light snacks and beverages. The menu will draw inspiration from destinations on flydubai’s network, with dishes from African, European, Indian, Middle Eastern, Russian and Southeast Asian cuisines. Offerings will vary depending on the route and flight duration.

The Dubai-based carrier said the change marks a major step in its ongoing investment in customer service and product development, aligning with its broader commitment to improve value and comfort on-board.

We’re modifying the economy class fare structure and ensuring passengers get more value, while remaining competitive Hamad Obaidalla ,

chief commercial officer, flydubai

“Redefining the economy class offering across all flights represents a significant evolution in our business model, offering customers a more elevated and convenient travel journey,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai. “Our focus remains on investing in enhancing our customer experience and delivering added value across every touchpoint through services, technologies and product development.”

Over the past few years, flydubai has introduced a dedicated business class check-in area as well as opening a business class lounge at Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, both in a bid to make the travel experience smoother and more personalised.

Hamad Obaidalla, the airline’s chief commercial officer, said the timing of the update coincides with flydubai’s network expansion and growing fleet. “By including meals and in-flight entertainment in every ticket, we’re modifying the economy class fare structure and ensuring passengers get more value, while remaining competitive,” he said.

Flydubai has received nine new aircraft this year, bringing its fleet size to 95 Boeing 737s. Three more are expected by the end of 2025. The airline is also retrofitting its existing Boeing 737-800s with lie-flat seats in business class and updating economy seating for improved comfort.

The arrival of the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliners from 2027 is expected to support long-haul growth and open new routes, further expanding flydubai’s global reach.

