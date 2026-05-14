Sharjah marine rescue team saves driver after car plunges into creek

A civil defence team rescued a taxi driver after he accidentally drove his car into Sharjah Creek on Thursday morning.

Sharjah Civil Defence said the incident happened opposite the Sharjah Judicial Department complex in the Al Khalidiya area just after 7am.

“A marine rescue team spotted the incident while carrying out their routine morning patrol. The vehicle was seen plunging into the water,” the authority said in a statement. The rescue team pulled the driver out of the white Toyota Camry and helped him to safety in less than eight minutes.

Maj Mahmoud Al Zarouni, director of Al Khalidiya Civil Defence Station and head of the Marine Rescue Team, told The National the driver was lucky he had been seen by a marine rescue patrol on duty at the time.

“The marine rescue saw the car reversing into the water. They acted efficiently and rescued the man. He was lucky, as if the patrol hadn't been there on time he could have faced medical complications,” Maj Al Zarouni said.

“The marine team dived quickly, smashed the window [of the car] and pulled the driver to safety. The teams are ready for any emergency situations,” the statement added. “The fast response and continuous training of marine rescue personnel are essential to enhance safety and protect lives." The statement said the driver's condition was stable.