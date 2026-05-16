Huge crowds lead to cancellation of launch of Audemars Piguet x Swatch watch at Dubai Mall

A huge turnout led to the cancellation due to public safety concerns of an event at Dubai Mall on Saturday to mark the launch of the Swatch Royal Pop watch.

Hundreds of people were queuing outside the Swatch store at the mall from the early hours of Saturday morning.

"In view of public safety considerations, we have decided not to proceed with the sale of the product at Dubai Mall and Mall Of The Emirates, and the event has been cancelled," Swatch said on its Instagram page.

The watches, from a collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch, cost between $300 and $500 (up to Dh1,836).

Demand for the series is high and offers were being made online to people queuing at the mall on Saturday.