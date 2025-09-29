The UAE flight routes launched and coming soon in 2025

Etihad Airways is having a busy 2025 after launching flights to many new destinations at the start of the year and adding other routes since.

It's not the only UAE carrier that is expanding its network – Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia also have new routes. Here are the new flight destinations from the UAE that have opened and are set to open this year.

Sharjah to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Launched: January 30 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia has four direct flights a week to Addis Ababa, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Ethiopia's capital is known for its cultural heritage, vibrant markets and historical landmarks, such as the National Museum of Ethiopia, home to Lucy, one of the oldest human fossils. A mix of modern and traditional influences, Addis Ababa provides a dynamic gateway to Ethiopia’s history and diverse landscapes.

Dubai to Da Nang, Vietnam

Launched: June 2 (Emirates)

The Golden Bridge above Ba Na Hills in Da Nang. Photo: Ravindranath / The National

Emirates has four direct flights per week to Da Nang via Bangkok, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, as part of its schedule.

Da Nang, in central Vietnam, is known for its stunning beaches, landmarks such as Dragon Bridge and Golden Bridge, and rich cultural heritage. The city offers a blend of relaxation, history and modern attractions, and is near Unesco World Heritage sites.

Abu Dhabi to Prague, Czech Republic

Launched: June 2 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad operates four direct flights per week to the Czech Republic capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Prague has long been known as an arts and culture hub, famously once home to Mozart and Franz Kafka. Both have museums dedicated to their lives and work in the city, which is also known for its medieval architecture, Prague Castle, Charles Bridge and Saint Vitus Cathedral

Abu Dhabi to Warsaw, Poland

Launched: June 3 (Etihad Airways)

Warsaw's Old Town is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Unsplash

Etihad operates four direct flights per week to the Polish capital on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Warsaw is jam-packed with historical and artistic gems. A must-visit is the reconstructed Old Town. Much of it was destroyed during the Second World War, but it was meticulously rebuilt to almost perfectly mirror its prewar look. Now, it's one of 17 Unesco World Heritage sites in the country.

Dubai to Siem Reap, Cambodia

Launched: June 3 (Emirates)

Emirates now flies to Siem Reap via Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Known for its French Colonial and Chinese-style architecture, Siem Reap is home to Angkor Wat, a Unesco World Heritage site and the world's largest religious monument. The city's attractions include Angkor National Museum, which offers insights into Khmer civilisation, and the vibrant Angkor Night Market.

Sharjah to Sochi, Russia

Launched: June 27 (Air Arabia)

The Black Sea shore in the Adlersky District of Sochi, Russia. Getty Images

Air Arabia flies from to the Black Sea city every day except Sunday.

Sochi is the largest resort city in Russia. Famous for its fruit markets, the city is also home to the world's north-western-most tea plantations. Travellers can also expect mountainous coastlines, waterfalls, historical sites and a vibrant nightlife.

Dubai to Shenzhen, China

Launched: July 1 (Emirates)

Emirates is operating daily flights to Shenzhen, China. Getty Images

Emirates has daily flights to the south of China. The vibrant city is known for its rapid transformation into a major economic hub. It has a mixture of modern attractions and cultural sites such as Splendid China Folk Village. Travellers can also enjoy panoramic views from the Ping An Finance Centre.

Abu Dhabi to Atlanta, US

Launched: July 2 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad flies directly to Atlanta four times a week until November 1, after which it will offer daily flights.

Atlanta is a bustling metropolis and a major business and transportation hub. The city has a thriving tech scene, professional sports teams, craft breweries and dining spots. Passengers who fly with Etihad can also take advantage of US preclearance at Zayed International Airport.

Abu Dhabi to Taipei, Taiwan

Launched: September 7 (Etihad Airways)

Taipei 101 skyscraper building in the Taiwanese capital. EPA

Etihad offers daily flights to Taipei. The bustling captain of Taiwan has a gorgeous skyline, lively night markets and historical temples. There’s plenty to do, from visiting quirky cafes to checking out offbeat museums. Taipei also boasts several hidden parks that serve as tranquil retreats.

Dubai to Chisinau, Moldova

Launched: September 17 (Flydubai)

Flydubai heads to the Moldovan capital on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It may be modest in population size – the current estimate is approximately 500,000 – but Chisinau is still the biggest city in the country and is famed for being scenic and green. Explore by foot to soak in the striking architecture.

Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, Pakistan

Launching: September 29 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will initially operate flights five times a week with an A320 aircraft before increasing to daily service from November 22.

One of modern-day Pakistan's oldest cities, Peshawar boasts a history spanning more than 2,500 years. Once a key stop along the Silk Road, it continues to enchant visitors with famous landmarks such as Bala Hisar Fort, the Peshawar Museum and the bustling Qissa Khwani Bazaar. From ancient bazaars to Gandharan art collections, the city offers a unique blend of history, culture, and tradition.

Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Launching: October 1 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will have daily flights to Addis Ababa, thanks to a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

Visiting Addis Ababa in the autumn means enjoying the lush, green landscapes left by the rainy season, along with comfortable temperatures. October also marks the start of coffee harvest season, offering travellers a chance to experience Ethiopia’s world-renowned coffee culture at its freshest in traditional cafes and at local farms.

Abu Dhabi to Medan, Indonesia

Launching: October 2 (Etihad Airways)

The UAE’s national carrier will fly to Medan fly three times a week.

Indonesia’s third-largest city has a mix of culture, great food, and easy access to Lake Toba, one of Indonesia’s most famous natural spots. The city also has landmarks such as Maimun Palace and the Great Mosque, and it’s also known for its street food.

Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Launching: October 3 (Etihad Airways)

Students mark the Day of Remembrance at Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre in Phnom Penh. AFP

Etihad will start be offering five daily flights to Phnom Penh on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Phnom Penh, also nicknamed the Pearl of Asia, is Cambodia’s most populous city. It is known for its walkable riverfront lined with parks, restaurants and bars. Top attractions include the Royal Palace, the National Museum of Cambodia and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.

Abu Dhabi to Krabi, Thailand

Launching: October 9 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will start daily flights to Krabi, the city famous for its scenic views and impressive beaches and islands.

It also has beautiful coral reef vistas, which make it a great spot for diving. Other attractions include hot springs, a wildlife sanctuary, sea caves and national parks.

Dubai to Nairobi, Kenya

Launching: October 15 (Flydubai)

Flydubai will head to the Kenyan capital four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 3.

Kenya’s bustling capital blends urban energy with natural beauty. Nairobi National Park lies just outside the city, offering safari experiences against a skyscraper backdrop. Visitors can also explore cultural attractions such as the Karen Blixen Museum and lively local markets.

Abu Dhabi to Tunis, Tunisia

Launching: November 1 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will have three flights a week to Tunis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tunisia’s capital city has a rich history as well as stunning Mediterranean beaches, a centuries-old medina and the Bardo Palace, a museum that houses one of the largest collections of Roman mosaics in the world.

Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai, Thailand

Launching: November 3 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will fly to the northern Thai city four days a week.

The mountainous city is home to hundreds of temples, including the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, which offers great views from the hilltop. It’s also known for its night markets with local street food and handmade crafts.

Abu Dhabi to Hanoi, Vietnam

Launching: November 3 (Etihad Airways)

Etihad will begin daily flights to the Vietnamese capital, which has ancient buildings, extensive structures from the French colonial period and monumental, Soviet-style communist architecture. The Old Quarter is popular for its narrow streets, markets and food stalls.

Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong

Launching: November 3 (Etihad Airways)

The famous neon signs of Hong Kong. AFP

There will be five flights a week to Hong Kong on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The city offers a mix of city life, culture and nature. There are street markets and dim sum spots as well as hiking trails with amazing views. Hong Kong’s famous peak tram goes up Victoria Peak and offers a bird's-eye view of the city’s many impressive skyscrapers.

Abu Dhabi to Algiers, Algeria

Launching: November 7 (Etihad Airways)

The Grande Poste (main post office) headquarters is along the Boulevard Mohamed-Khemisti in the centre of Algiers. AFP

Etihad will have four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The capital city is known for its mix of French colonial and North African influences, seen in its architecture, food and culture. There’s also the Casbah, a Unesco World Heritage site known for its narrow streets, historic homes and traditional markets.

Abu Dhabi to Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Launching: November 9 (Etihad Airways)

Six weekly flights to Madinah will be on offer.

The city is of profound spiritual significance and welcomes travellers with its serene atmosphere, striking architecture and deep-rooted Islamic heritage. The Prophet’s Mosque stands as a beacon for pilgrims from around the world, while the city’s hospitality and growing infrastructure offer comfort and convenience.

Dubai to Vilnius, Lithuania

Launching: December 11 (Flydubai)

The budget airline will offer three services a week to Vilnius.

Vilnius is known for its baroque Old Town, cobblestone streets and vibrant arts scene. The Lithuanian capital also has hilltop views, creative energy and a mix of medieval and modern influences, making it one of Europe’s most underrated gems.

Dubai to Riga, Latvia

Launching: December 12 (Flydubai)

Flydubai is set to offer three weekly flights.

Riga combines striking Art Nouveau architecture with a thriving cafe and culture scene. The city’s Unesco-listed Old Town, riverside promenades and lively markets make it a perfect blend of history and modern European lifestyle.

