Etihad will operate four flights a week to Atlanta, Georgia from July 2, 2025. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Travel

Etihad launches flights to 10 new destinations, including Atlanta, Hanoi, Hong Kong and Tunisia

A further 10 destinations will be added to the airline's network in 2025

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

November 25, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In