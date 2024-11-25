Etihad launches flights to 10 new destinations, including Atlanta, Hanoi, Hong Kong and Tunisia

Travellers flying from Abu Dhabi will have 10 new destinations that they can fly to directly next year. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways </a>has announced new routes to several cities, including Hong Kong and Atlanta. As part of its expansion plans, the national airline will begin flying to seven destinations in Asia, two in Africa, and one in the US next year, which Etihad says will be its biggest ever. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/ultratravel-cityguide-atlanta-usa-1.183833" target="_blank">Atlanta</a> on the US Eastern Seaboard will be the first route to launch, with flights scheduled to begin in July. When that happens, Etihad Airways will be the only airline offering direct flights between the UAE and the capital of Georgia. Flights to Taipei in northern Taiwan will start in September, followed by new routes to Medan, Phnom Penh and Krabi in October and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Algiers in November. Tickets for each destination are now on sale. Travellers booking to fly to Atlanta, or any of Etihad's US destinations, will be able to use the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/12/boston-destination-travel/" target="_blank">airline’s preclearance facilities</a> at Zayed International Airport, allowing them to bypass international immigration lines on arrival. Chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said Etihad is on track for its biggest ever year, thanks in part to the expansion of Zayed International Airport. “In 2025, we're going to have 21 million passengers. And departures will go from 56,000 in 2022 to more than 100,000, something that would never have been possible at the old terminal,” said Neves. In addition to expanding its network, Etihad also plans to fly more frequency to European destinations in the first half of next year and is prioritising its scheduling to make travel times more convenient. “Now tourists who come to Abu Dhabi from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Russia or Switzerland – six destinations that are huge countries in Europe – can come to the UAE on a very convenient flight schedule.” added Neves. “They arrive around 9 or 11am, go to the hotel. And then when they come back they can leave the hotel at 7am or 9am. It's perfect timing for tourists, so you're going to see the number of tourists explode next year.” Etihad's focus on Asia and the east will allow travellers from new destinations to discover Abu Dhabi via direct flights. “In the first part of this year, we had around 40 per cent capacity growth into Europe. And going into next year, we're going to add around 36 per cent capacity,” said Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer. “That growth enables us to unlock this eastern network. And then it's not only amazing for the UAE, because a lot of these places into Asia are not currently served, but we are going to be the only airline that can take someone all the way from Nice to Hanoi, for example.” Etihad previously announced three new routes for 2025 including to Al Ameain on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, to Warsaw and to Prague, with operations starting in June and July. And the airline is gearing up to launch services to Nairobi next month. Etihad's inaugural flight to Kenya is set to depart Abu Dhabi on December 15. By the end of 2025, Etihad will be flying to more than 90 destinations in 50 countries across the world. This will be made possible with the arrival of new jets into the Abu Dhabi airline's fleet. Etihad expects to be operating more than 110 aircraft, up from 71 in 2022 at the end of 2025 including brand new A321LRs, Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s. The airline also plans to reinstate two of its<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/08/etihad-a380-superjumbo/" target="_blank"> A380 super jumbos</a> early next year. But travellers hoping to see a respite in airfares in the new year are likely to be disappointed, according to Neves, who points to aircraft supply chain issues faced by the aviation industry as the reason. “In the end, airfares are about supply and demand and if planes are not delivered, demand is going to grow and fares are going to go up,” said Neves. “I hope they deliver planes, because we're in the business of selling tickets and we want to sell more and cheaper tickets, but the reality is, our load factors now are extraordinary. And Abu Dhabi is doing extraordinary well, so demand is really, really strong. So for fares to be controlled there is an urgent need for Boeing and Airbus to deliver planes.”