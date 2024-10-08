Etihad Airways returned some of its mothballed Airbus A380s to service last year. Photo: Etihad
Etihad Airways returned some of its mothballed Airbus A380s to service last year. Photo: Etihad

Business

Aviation

Etihad Airways to return its seventh Airbus A380 superjumbo to the skies

The airline's double-decker aircraft will be introduced to a route that has never before been served by the model next year

Deena Kamel
Manama

October 08, 2024

