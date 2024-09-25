Etihad Airways to invest $7 billion by 2030, CEO says

Etihad Airways plans to spend more than $7 billion from by 2030 to refurbish its older Boeing 777 planes and invest in its products as part of a plan to double its size, its chief executive has said.

The airline will start a programme to retrofit its older 777 wide-bodies starting from 2026, as there is currently a two to three years-long wait to get new aircraft, Antonoaldo Neves told the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“We're going to be investing $7 billion in the next five years and the beauty of this is that we're going to be investing with our own cash flow generation, so we don't need any capital from outside to do that investment,” he said.

Asked about plans for a potential initial public listing, Mr Neves said that “no decision” has been made yet and that any decision will be made by its shareholder ADQ, Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

However, the airline's management is “working hard” to ensure the airline is ready if ADQ decides to list the company's shares, he added.

Etihad Airways is on track for its third consecutive year of annual profit after it posted a 48 per cent increase in its first-half net income on the back of strong travel demand fuelled by a strategic network expansion and increased flight frequencies.

Profit after tax grew to Dh851 million ($232 million) from January to June, up from Dh575 million in the same time last year, the airline said last month.

More to follow …

