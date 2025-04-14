UAE announces resumption of flights to Syria, GCAA says

The General Civic Aviation Authority on Monday announced the resumption of flights between the UAE and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>. The GCAA said the two countries are co-ordinating to complete the necessary procedures to restart flights between them “in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement”. Countries had suspended flights to and from Syria during the civil war, but some have begun resuming routes since the removal of former Syrian president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/19/bashar-al-assads-fall-raises-critical-questions-for-israels-destructive-gaza-strategy/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a> in December. Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Damascus on January 23, while Qatar Airways restarted on January 7. In January, a Syrian Airlines flight to Sharjah was the first international commercial flight to depart from Damascus since the fall of the Assad regime. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/17/wizz-air-abu-dhabi-syria/" target="_blank">Wizz Air</a> Abu Dhabi said a decision on whether to begin flights to Syria would depend on the Damascus airport's reliability, safety and security, managing director Johan Eidhagen told <i>The National</i> in January. Mr Eidhagen at the time said he believed Wizz Air would fly into Syria “at some point” if the country continued with its improvements, noting there are a limited amount of resources one airline could use. A flydubai representative said in January that it was closely monitoring the situation.