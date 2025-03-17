EU must keep lifting sanctions on Syria ‘to give hope after killings’

The EU's foreign affairs chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/12/16/eus-kaja-kallas-warns-against-leaving-a-vacuum-in-syria/" target="_blank">Kaja Kallas</a> on Monday said the bloc should continue lifting sanctions on Syria to give hope to the population after sectarian killings threatened to engulf the country in a renewed circle of violence. Answering a question from <i>The National</i>, Ms Kallas said further easing of punitive measures on the country would involve a "difficult discussion" but added that "right now, we are moving ahead with the lifting of the sanctions". "What we want to see – and what we see – is really the Syrian leadership taking accountability or holding accountable those people who have done these massacres," Ms Kallas said, as she arrived for a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers in Brussels, followed by a conference to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/11/syrias-leadership-under-pressure-ahead-of-key-donor-meeting/" target="_blank">raise funds to support Syria</a>. "What it shows is really that we need to continue with the lifting of sanctions, because if there is hope for the people then there is also less chaos. For the hope for the people, you need also services to be provided, for example, banking services." The EU last month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/trending-middle-east/2025/02/24/eu-to-lift-some-syria-sanctions-and-hassan-nasrallahs-funeral/" target="_blank">partially lifted sanctions on Syria</a> to encourage investment in its economy. But that move can be reversed if the bloc decides the country's new leaders do not respect the rule of law, or makes no effort to include ethnic and religious minorities in the political transition. The bloc had issued a strong statement condemning last week's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/syria-hts-alawites/" target="_blank">sectarian killings</a> of at least 1,400 Alawites in Syria and called for the interim government to pursue those responsible. Interim president Ahmad Al Shara has set up an independent investigative committee and said the perpetrators would be referred to the courts. Some European diplomats said they have adopted a "wait and see" approach. "We feel that accountability for the violence of last week is important and that's also something that we need to continue to talk [about] with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/15/un-calls-for-peace-as-syria-commemorates-14-years-since-uprising/" target="_blank">de facto authorities</a>," one senior diplomat said. "We also have a strong interest in seeing Syria getting back on the street again. It's on our southern border." The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/europe-eu-sanctions-syria/" target="_blank">EU</a> has for the first time invited a representative of the Syrian government – interim Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani – to attend the ninth staging of the donor conference but the first time it has taken place since former president Bashar Al Assad fled the country in December as rebels stormed the capital Damascus. "The fall of the Assad regime in December marked a historic moment and a chance for all Syrians to turn a horrible page and rebuild the country on a different basis," a senior EU official said ahead of the meeting. "We operate in a context where there is hope but there are immense challenges." Alawites are a minority community in Syria that formed the backbone of the Assad regime. Violence recently erupted in the west coast area of the country when Assad loyalists ambushed and killed about 16 members of the new government security forces. This prompted revenge attacks directed mainly at Alawite civilians – many of whom were unaffiliated with the former president. Responsibility for most of the killings lies with rebel groups affiliated with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, according to intelligence reports. These groups were recently folded into the Defense Ministry. Last year, the Syria donor conference raised €7.5 billion ($8.16 billion) in grants and loans, including €3.8 billion from the EU and its member countries. International partners, including Arab countries, also attend the event. The US has been invited, but Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/15/marco-rubio-says-south-african-ambassador-no-longer-welcome-in-us/" target="_blank">Marco Rubio</a> is not expected to come. Washington has maintained its sanctions regime against Syria, which may have a so-called "chilling effect" on companies wanting to work in Syria because of legal compliance costs. The EU's priority in Syria is to help the population access basic services, education and jobs, a second senior EU official said. The bloc says it is aware of the difficulties on the ground, as the country struggles to recover from civil war that broke out in 2011 – electricity and water systems are barely functioning, and unemployment is at 90 per cent in some areas. Cash-for-work programmes, which provide short-term public infrastructure jobs in times of humanitarian crisis, is one option being looked into in Brussels. "This obviously can only function if there's stability inside the country," the second official said. "We know that sectarian violence and some of the horrific events of the last days hint at a challenge in that context but we did find that the declarations of the Syrian [interim] government were positive in the sense that they recognise the issue and they want to tackle it." The day after the pledging conference, a senior-level workshop is scheduled featuring European, Arab and UN representatives to discuss how to tackle socioeconomic recovery in Syria.