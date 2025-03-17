Clashes erupt on Syria-Lebanon border after three Syrian soldiers killed

Clashes broke out on Monday in Syrian-Lebanese border areas between troops led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and fighters aligned with Hezbollah, sources on both sides said, after the killing of three Syrian soldiers, in a major escalation despite efforts by the two governments to improve relations.
The Syrian Defence Ministry, led by a senior HTS commander, said overnight that Hezbollah had abducted three soldiers near the Zita dam in Homs province and “liquidated” them in Lebanese territory. Hezbollah denied involvement. The area borders the governorate of Hermel, a Hezbollah stronghold in the Bekaa Valley, where local clans involved in illicit activity also operate.
“There are sporadic clashes,” a senior Lebanese security official told The National. Footage on pro-Syrian government channels purportedly showed HTS led troops firing rockets at Hezbollah positions. One Syrian tank was hit in the clashes, according to the channels.
The Lebanese official said that efforts are under way “to prevent further escalation”. He added that the roots of the escalation were unclear. Either fighters from the Syrian side crossed into Lebanon and were killed by local tribes, or Hezbollah fighters may have entered Syria, he said.
According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Lebanese groups linked to HTS have the capacity to launch attacks on Hezbollah inside Lebanese territory and further escalate the situation.