Clashes erupt on Syria-Lebanon border after three Syrian soldiers killed

Clashes broke out on Monday in Syrian-Lebanese border areas between troops led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and fighters aligned with Hezbollah, sources on both sides said, after the killing of three Syrian soldiers, in a major escalation despite efforts by the two governments to improve relations.

The Syrian Defence Ministry, led by a senior HTS commander, said overnight that Hezbollah had abducted three soldiers near the Zita dam in Homs province and “liquidated” them in Lebanese territory. Hezbollah denied involvement. The area borders the governorate of Hermel, a Hezbollah stronghold in the Bekaa Valley, where local clans involved in illicit activity also operate.

“There are sporadic clashes,” a senior Lebanese security official told The National. Footage on pro-Syrian government channels purportedly showed HTS led troops firing rockets at Hezbollah positions. One Syrian tank was hit in the clashes, according to the channels.

The Lebanese official said that efforts are under way “to prevent further escalation”. He added that the roots of the escalation were unclear. Either fighters from the Syrian side crossed into Lebanon and were killed by local tribes, or Hezbollah fighters may have entered Syria, he said.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Lebanese groups linked to HTS have the capacity to launch attacks on Hezbollah inside Lebanese territory and further escalate the situation.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Martin Sabbagh profile Job: CEO JCDecaux Middle East In the role: Since January 2015 Lives: In the UAE Background: M&A, investment banking Studied: Corporate finance

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



