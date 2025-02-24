European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said an agreement to lift some sanctions will be adopted at the meeting in Brussels. Reuters
European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said an agreement to lift some sanctions will be adopted at the meeting in Brussels. Reuters

EU ‘going forward’ with lifting of sanctions against Syrian energy, transport and banking sectors

Legal text expected to be adopted by bloc’s 27 foreign ministers at meeting in Brussels

Sunniva Rose
February 24, 2025