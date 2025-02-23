Britain to lift some Syria sanctions and send development minister ‘within weeks’

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a> will send its international development minister to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> within weeks as it considers lifting sanctions on the country, <i>The National</i> can reveal. Anneliese Dodds is expected to go to Damascus as the UK plays a significant role in the rehabilitation of Syria and seeks to establish a permanent diplomatic presence after a decade of civil war. <i>The National</i> reported on Wednesday that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/britains-influence-spreads-through-new-syria/" target="_blank">Jonathan Powell</a>, the UK's National Security Adviser, had held low-key meetings with the new Syrian administration, which suggested he could play a leading role in the diplomacy. The arrival of the first British minister since Hayat Tahrir Al Sham toppled the Bashar Al Assad regime in December will be seen as significant in helping the country get back on its feet. Syrian figures from the UK diaspora have already had an influence on the nascent government of acting president Ahmad Al Shara, with some playing a role in the administration. The British government will consider partially lifting sanctions that “would be helpful in securing the inclusive transitional process”, a western official told <i>The National</i>. These areas include energy, transport and finance. If the Syrians can prove the restrictions are preventing them from helping the country recover, the UK will “actively consider lifting those sanctions”, sources have said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/20/eu-to-suspend-energy-transport-and-financial-sanctions-on-syria/" target="_blank">European Union</a> is set to lift some sanctions on Syria on Monday. Britain’s embassy in Damascus, abandoned in 2012, is derelict, so officials are attempting to find a new site. It is understood that a significant effort is under way by the UK Foreign Office to create a permanent diplomatic presence in Damascus, including security and other support. Mr Al Shara’s administration will also have to demonstrate continued inclusivity of Syria’s many minorities. Britain will then probably send Ms Dodds to Damascus in the coming weeks and certainly before Easter, in mid-April. She is likely to announce a significant development aid package. Another key caveat is for continued evidence that Syria has secured the Assad regime’s deadly chemical weapons stockpiles and to allow international agencies access to ensure they do not fall into terrorists' hands. “As long as the Syrians continue to show progress there will be an inward visit by a British minister,” the western source said. While foreign ministers from France and Germany have visited, it is understood Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy is unlikely to do so until it is clear Mr Al Shara has a fully inclusive and functioning government.