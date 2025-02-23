International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds is expected to visit Syria. PA
International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds is expected to visit Syria. PA

News

MENA

Britain to lift some Syria sanctions and send development minister ‘within weeks’

Proof that new Damascus government remains ‘inclusive’ will be key in move to boost the country’s economy

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

February 23, 2025