EU hits Russia with new sanctions in show of ‘resolve’ after Trump row

EU diplomats on Wednesday agreed to impose further sanctions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/18/us-and-russian-officials-meet-in-saudi-arabia-for-ukraine-war-talks/" target="_blank">against Russia</a>, in the lead up to a second emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris to address the war in Ukraine. The new measures will target Russia's metals exports and "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, as Europe maintains pressure on Moscow in the face of US President Donald Trump's overtures to the Kremlin. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he could not "sell his country" in any peace deal. Mr Zelenskyy dismissed Mr Trump's request for $500 billion worth of minerals as "not as serious conversation". Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meanwhile praised Mr Trump on Wednesday for saying that previous US support of Ukraine's bid to join the Nato military alliance was a major cause of the war in Ukraine. The new sanctions, which are set to be formally adopted on February 24 to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full invasion of Ukraine, include a ban on primary aluminium imports, sales of gaming consoles and the listing of 73 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/26/finns-suspect-russian-shadow-fleet-tanker-sabotaged-baltic-power-cable/" target="_blank">shadow fleet vessels</a>. "With tighter measures on circumvention, new import and export bans, and sanctions on Putin’s shadow fleet, we are closing backdoors for Russia’s war machine to operate," EU foreign affairs chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/12/16/eus-kaja-kallas-warns-against-leaving-a-vacuum-in-syria/" target="_blank">Kaja Kallas</a> wrote on X. "The Kremlin won’t break our resolve." The aluminium import ban will be phased in a year from the official adoption of the package, which also adds 48 individuals and 35 entities to a sanctions list that includes asset freezes and a travel ban. The latest EU sanctions against Russia came as Mr Trump appeared to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin in laying the blame for the war on Mr Zelenskyy by saying he could have "done a deal" three years ago. Mr Trump also suggested that Ukraine should hold a new election as the country is currently under martial law. Mr Trump has said that he saw no way that Russia could have allowed Ukraine to join Nato, and blamed former Democratic President Joe Biden for allegedly changing the US position on Ukraine membership. "He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the impudent line of the previous administration to draw Ukraine into Nato," Mr Lavrov told legislators. "No western leaders had ever said that, but he had said it several times. This is already a signal that he understands our position," Mr Lavrov said. The EU has strongly sided with Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, which Brussels describes as Mr Putin's war of aggression. "Russia can just withdraw the troops, can stop the killing of innocent people, women, children abducted. Russia is an aggressor, so Russia must step down and pay for this," an EU Commission spokesperson said in a press briefing on Tuesday. Mr Trump's administration on Tuesday said it had agreed to hold more talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine after an initial meeting that excluded Kyiv - a departure from Washington's previous approach that rallied US allies to isolate Mr Putin. Europe has not been included in such talks, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call for an emergency meeting of seven European leaders as well as Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in Paris on Monday. The talks <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/17/european-leaders-to-thrash-out-differences-over-troops-on-ground-at-emergency-meeting/" target="_blank">yielded little result </a>and laid bare European differences on the possibility of sending troops on the ground to Ukraine. The meeting is to be followed by a second similar gathering on Wednesday that will include Nato member Canada and Baltic states, which reportedly had expressed frustration at not being included in Monday's meeting. Yet European leaders have also made conciliatory statements towards Mr Trump, with Mr Macron telling French media that the US president is "recreating strategic ambiguity for President Putin" by using "very firm words" and creating "uncertainty" that "can help to exert pressure." Ms Kallas also appealed to Mr Trump as she wrote on X : "By working together with the US, we can achieve a just and lasting peace – on Ukraine’s terms."