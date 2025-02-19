Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised US President Donald Trump's push for talks on Ukraine, but EU officials say they want to ensure Moscow does not attack the country again in future. EPA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised US President Donald Trump's push for talks on Ukraine, but EU officials say they want to ensure Moscow does not attack the country again in future. EShow more

News

Europe

EU hits Russia with new sanctions in show of ‘resolve’ after Trump row

Diplomats say Russia cannot break Europe’s will to limit Kremlin’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

February 19, 2025