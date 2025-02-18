US and Russian officials begin talks in Saudi Arabia to end Ukraine war

Senior US and Russian officials met in Riyadh on Tuesday for significant talks aimed at ending Moscow's nearly three-year war in Ukraine, which could pave the way for a summit between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine is not involved in the talks and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv will not agree to any decision made without his country being represented. The Ukrainian leader was set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Tuesday.
Mr Trump is represented in the talks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign policy adviser to Mr Putin, Yuri Ushakov, who was previously Russian ambassador to the US, also attending.
Saudi Arabian officials were at the head of the table, leading the talks, Russian state media reported. Riyadh has played a key role in establishing contact between Moscow and Washington, as well as bringing about prisoner exchanges.
Mr Putin was ready for talks with Mr Zelenskyy "if necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. He added that the Kremlin considered Ukraine's accession to the European Union as Kyiv's sovereign right, and that it did not intend to dictate on the matter given that it is not a military association. Mr Peskov also stated Russia would continue cooperation with Iran despite talks with US.
"We really see that President Trump and his team is a team of problem solvers, people who have already addressed a number of big challenges very swiftly, very efficiently and very successfully," said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, in Riyadh.
Since taking office on January 20, Mr Trump has said he wants to bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine. However, recent developments have left some European countries and Ukraine feeling sidelined and moving for a seat at the negotiating table. The talks in Riyadh come after European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit to establish a unified strategy for ending the war.
Last week, Mr Trump and Mr Putin agreed in a phone call to begin negotiations aimed at bringing an end to the war, in a sweeping reversal of US policy, in place since the fighting broke out almost three years ago. Russian-American relations have fractured significantly since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Mr Rubio was already in Saudi Arabia as part of his first tour of the Middle East, which began on Saturday in Israel.