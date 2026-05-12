Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make official visit to the UAE on Friday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make an official visit to the UAE on Friday aimed at bolstering long-standing ties between the nations.

Mr Modi is expected to meet UAE leaders before embarking on a six-day tour of Europe. He is scheduled to visit the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and the UAE have deep-rooted relations that date back to the formation of the Emirates. The UAE is now home to about four million Indian citizens, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India in 2022 – the first Cepa signed by the Emirates – pushing bilateral trade between the countries beyond $85 billion. The agreement made India the UAE's largest trading partner, with the UAE becoming India's third-largest trading partner.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indians at Zayed Sports City Stadium. He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

In January, President Sheikh Mohamed paid a working visit to New Delhi, during which he held talks with Mr Modi. The two leaders reviewed efforts to deepen co-operation in several sectors – from technology and artificial intelligence, to the economy and food security – during discussions at the Prime Minister's residence in the Indian capital.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi also witnessed the exchange of agreements and letters of intent, aimed at strengthening and advancing co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed pledged that the two countries would continue to work together to advance "sustainable development and economic growth", in a message shared on social media following the talks.