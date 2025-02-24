UAE-India friendship to help tackle global challenges, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak says

The decades-long friendship and shared values between the UAE and India are building blocks that will inspire ideas and future co-operation to tackle global challenges, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/05/sheikh-nahyan-culture-summit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak</a>, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said on Monday. Sheikh Nahyan emphasised how close links between both nations brought “vitality” to society in an address to about 700 Indian entrepreneurs, technology heads, philanthropists and founders of non-government organisations from around the world gathered in Abu Dhabi for the start of a three-day conference called Indiaspora Forum for Good. “This summit is a very important event because of its focus on the generation of ideas and exchange of knowledge about major issues facing the world,” Sheikh Nahyan said. “It embodies a strong conviction that our shared values and ideals bind us close together and will help us deal effectively with the challenges that face us. Dialogue and co-operation within our global community encourages the development of a new initiatives that will benefit everyone.” More than four million <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2023/01/21/indian-minister-tells-dubai-pupils-to-forget-brain-drain-and-make-world-their-workplace/" target="_blank">Indians</a> currently live and work in the UAE and Sheikh Nahyan said their presence long before the discovery of oil had contributed to the prosperity and development of the Emirates. “In the UAE, we think of India as a very special country,” he said. “We appreciate the confidence of the people of India as their country becomes more and more influential worldwide. I look forward to continuing to work together, in order to further mutual understanding, co-operation and joint ventures between our two great countries.” Sheikh Nahyan mentioned the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/04/abu-dhabi-baps-hindu-mandir-temple/" target="_blank">Baps Hindu</a> temple, the first traditional stone temple in Abu Dhabi, as an example of the appreciation of the contribution of Indians living in the Emirates. He said the organisation in charge of building the temple had initially planned to construct a wall around the structure but President Sheikh Mohamed said it could be elevated, allowing it be viewed from afar. “The President was instrumental in granting the land, giving the go-ahead to build it … and to elevate it so that it can be seen from everywhere,” he said. More than 2.2 million visitors have visited the temple in the year since it opened. Sheikh Nahyan also spoke about the UAE’s growth as a global force for peace and prosperity. “We must all work together to create and preserve a world order that promotes hope and understanding, stability, co-operation and prosperity,” he said. Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, described the Emirates as a land of opportunity that was India’s strongest strategic partner in the Middle East. “I must congratulate the Indian diaspora for choosing the UAE as the first venue for its global conference,” he said. The UAE signed its first Comprehensive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/05/uae-foreign-trade-hits-record-dh3-trillion-in-2024-as-cepas-drive-growth/" target="_blank">Economic</a> Partnership Agreement with India in 2022, pushing bilateral trade between the two countries beyond $85 billion. This made India the largest trading partner of the UAE and made the UAE India's third-largest trading partner. “The trajectories of the UAE and India are not only exponential but they also converge,” Mr Sudhir said. Another indication of close ties was visits between leaders of both countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the UAE three times in the past 18 months, while Sheikh Mohamed has visited India twice. Last September Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited India. "This marks a generational continuity in our relationship,” Mr Sudhir said. “This emphasises that<b> </b>our story is not only about the past and the present, but is as much about the future.” The first overseas branch of the famous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/14/iit-delhi-abu-dhabi-unveils-vision-to-develop-global-research-hub-and-nurture-talent/" target="_blank">Indian Institute of Technology</a> engineering college has completed its first year of operation in Abu Dhabi and there are plans to open the first international branch of the Indian Institute of Management in Dubai. “The relationship is so strong and deep [that] whenever we think about venturing overseas, the UAE is the first place which comes to our mind,” Mr Sudhir said. MR Rangaswami, founder and chairman of Indiaspora, said the aim of building the non-profit organisation 13 years ago was to link global leaders of Indian origin to be a “force of good”. “This is a powerful platform and a powerful network of the 30 million diaspora who live outside of India combined with 1.4 billion Indians,” he said. “We are from 30 countries and we want to pay it forward whether as doctors, lawyers, venture capitalists, founders of companies, academics, artists, scientists.” Billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal said it was vital to work with the Indian government and non-government organisations to bring about change at the grass roots level so local schools are better run and village hospitals more efficient. “There is a difference between charity and 'seva', or service with gratitude,” he said. “The Indian diaspora is happy to get an opportunity to give back. The best way we can work together is if we work along with the government and with local NGOs to co-create solutions.”