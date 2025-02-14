IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi unveils vision to develop global research hub and nurture talent

One of the world’s top engineering colleges, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Abu Dhabi says it has received an “overwhelming response” for admission tests it will conduct this weekend and in April that are open to students from around the world for undergraduate programmes in the UAE. The first international campus of the much-respected <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2023/08/05/indias-top-iit-engineering-college-teaches-emirati-pupils-nothing-is-impossible/" target="_blank">Indian Institute of Technology</a> in Abu Dhabi has completed a year and has a host of plans to nurture talent and establish itself as a global hub of cutting-edge research and development. Research programmes, executive training programmes for companies, collaborations with the top universities apart from growing its undergraduate courses are part of the agenda for India’s most sought-after engineering school. From a small batch of 20 Masters students in January last year, the school has grown to about 80 students out of which there are 13 Emiratis in the Bachelor's programme and 12 Emiratis among 17 students in the Master of Technology course. A PhD programme in energy and sustainability was launched last month. “We have had an overwhelming response,” Dr Shantanu Roy, executive director of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi told <i>The National</i>. “We want this to be a truly international campus and our vision is to be among the best in the world.” Students conduct research in energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence with plans to establish research laboratories tackling issues from climate, water and health care. “With this we will be part of the effort to the UAE’s strategic goals and national sustainability initiatives. That is a challenge and of great scientific interest to academicians like us,” said Dr Roy. The UAE government offers a 100 per cent tuition waiver and a monthly stipend of Dh4,000 to all Emiratis for undergraduate programmes at the institute. There are 23 IITs in India and the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi was born out of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/sheikh-khaled-attends-opening-of-indian-institute-of-technology-delhi-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">collaboration</a> of the UAE and Indian governments to provide a world-class learning environment for students, faculty and researchers, foster science, technology, engineering and maths research in the Emirates. More than 4 million Indians live in the UAE, the largest number of Indian citizens in any country. The interest so far has been among Indians and Emiratis who learnt about the programme in summer school classes organised in the UAE. There are plans for more outreach in UAE schools as well as across the MENA region and Asia. Establishing an IIT outside India was outlined in a vision statement by President Sheikh Mohamed, then the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces with Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister following the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership several years ago. “We have got overwhelming support from the UAE government, the Indian government, corporates and local institutions,” Dr Roy said. “Adnoc has been supporting us all through and they have even sponsored 12 of 18 students in the MTech programme.” The institute plans scholarships for international students. Currently scholarships for international students are linked to stellar academic performances. Dr Roy said the focus will be to set up the research infrastructure and also work with universities including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Zayed University and Sorbonne University. Lecture series and workshops including one on carbon capture this month have been scheduled. Students from the UAE will take the CAET, a common admission entrance test, the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi has curated specially for students from the Emirates and overseas for the undergraduate programmes. The three-hour tests on February 16 will be conducted in its Abu Dhabi campus, Dubai, Sharjah and New Delhi for undergraduate programmes in energy engineering, computer science, engineering and a newly introduced Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. The second test is scheduled for April 13. Students can attempt both tests and the higher score will be considered for the final selection. Indian students who live in India need to take a test available in India called the JEE Advanced. The programmes have attracted teenagers recently graduated from UAE high schools and professionals keen on taking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/08/15/iit-delhis-abu-dhabi-campus-is-a-shared-vision-of-two-nations/" target="_blank">leadership</a> roles. Adnan Al Marri, 35, is studying towards a Master of Technology in energy transition and sustainability, is on an Adnoc scholarship after working for the company for 12 years. The degree gives him practical knowledge and deeper insight into policy. “My background is petroleum engineering but I can see the direction the world is heading towards decarbonisation and it’s important for me to stay relevant,” said the Abu Dhabi resident. “For almost everything in our life we rely on derivatives from crude and natural gas, this degree gives me the background to understand what is required to go for alternative clean energy. Mr Al Marri also wants to focus on energy economics, policy and planning. Part of an inaugural batch of 20 Masters students last January, he is happy to see the numbers grow. “I’m excited from the first day and even until today I’m still excited,” he said. “When I found out the institute was the vision of two great leaders of two nations, I thought if my President has a great vision to bring the IIT here, I know it’s the best for me.” Teenage students said it was their interest in renewable energy that drew them to study at IIT. “I enjoy laboratory work like the chemistry lab because when you apply the concept in the lab you have a far better understanding of the theory,” said Noora Al Rashdi, 18, a Bachelor in energy engineering student. Proud to have received a waiver from the UAE government, she wants to contribute to the country’s green vision. “I’m so proud to be studying here because it has a great academic record and because of the partnership between the UAE and India,” she said. “I want to work on projects that contribute to a greener future for our country.” For Indian citizen Tanvi Parsam, 18, who lives in Abu Dhabi, it has been a long-cherished goal come true. “I never would have believed I would be in an IIT, it’s like a dream,” she said. “Having an IIT outside India, will change people’s perspective of going to US and Europe. It’s a great opportunity that more students are going to try for. Parents in India and in UAE want to have their children close to home rather than far away in the US or UK. “The course teaches me<b> </b>to push myself beyond limits and having a cohort of with people different calibre really helps me challenge myself.” The family of Aryan Jha, 18, from India’s Jaipur state encouraged him to apply to Abu Dhabi as it would open up more opportunities<b>.</b> “The one-on-one attention students get here is amazing,” he said. “The teacher-student ratio is off the charts. The learning environment is challenging but once you adapt to the pace, it prepares you for the real world, to face actual challenges.”