Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attends the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attends the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled attends opening of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi witnesses launch of higher education partnerships during visit

The National

September 02, 2024