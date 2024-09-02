Sheikh Khaled attends opening of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday attended the inauguration of the first international campus of India’s prestigious <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2023/02/18/indias-elite-iit-to-open-first-overseas-campus-in-abu-dhabi-next-year/" target="_blank">Indian Institute of Technology </a>in the UAE capital. He said<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/16/what-is-the-elite-indian-technological-institute-coming-to-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"> IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi</a> would help to develop the skills of the nation's young talent. Sheikh Khaled hailed the opening of the landmark seat of learning as a significant step in Abu Dhabi's efforts to cement itself as a global hub for research and development. Sheikh Khaled, also chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was on hand as a raft of deals were made between the Abu Dhabi IIT and a number of the emirate's leading universities. IIT Delhi is one of 23 such institutes in India renowned for producing accomplished engineers, entrepreneurs and innovators. The IIT is often referred to as the MIT and Harvard of India. IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will collaborate with Khalifa University on research and academic programmes, sharing of research facilities and lab spaces, and mobility of student and faculty exchanges. A partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will enable joint research projects, student exchange at the postgraduate level, and organisation of seminars and scientific meetings. Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will participate in joint research funded by seed project grants by both institutions, support joint teaching and short training programmes, and host internship programmes. Zayed University will join forces with the new higher education institute to host exchange programmes for faculty and students, work in tandem on education and research, co-supervise graduation research, and stage academic events, including joint conferences, research seminars, student, competitions and workshops. Sheikh Khaled toured the extensive campus and was told of its diverse academic programme, including courses in energy, engineering and computer science. He was also briefed on a master’s programme in energy transition and sustainability, which aims to help the next generation of leaders address the climate change crisis and create a greener future. Sheikh Khaled was joined on the visit by a number of ministers and senior officials, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE. The agreement between Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Ministry of Education of India to establish the institute’s Abu Dhabi campus was witnessed by President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July of last year. The partnership is in line with the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in February 2022 and seeks to further bolster ties between the nations.