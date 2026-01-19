President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in India to begin working visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in New Delhi on Monday to begin a working visit to India aimed at furthering long-standing ties.

The UAE leader was welcomed at Palam Air Base by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a number of senior officials.

The two men are due to hold high-level talks on ways to increase co-operation between the nations, state news agency Wam previously reported.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation comprises Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and several other ministers and senior officials.

India and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted friendship dating back to the formation of the Emirates. The UAE is home to more than 3.5 million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The two countries signed eight initial pacts across sectors from logistics to health care in April, aimed at boosting economic ties.

Those agreements also covered sectors such as infrastructure, higher education, maritime services, logistics and private sector engagement.

They were signed during the official visit to India by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indian citizens at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before opening the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.