President Sheikh Mohamed says Day of Solidarity reflects nation's resilience

President Sheikh Mohamed led tributes to the resilience of the UAE as the nation marked four years since the extremist attack on Abu Dhabi.

A Day of Solidarity is taking place across the country on Saturday. Three people were killed and six were wounded when the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group launched missiles and drones at a fuel tank storage site near Abu Dhabi's international airport on January 17, 2022.

Two Indians and a Pakistani citizen were killed in the attack, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

“On this Day of Solidarity, we are reminded of the UAE’s enduring resilience and the courage and determination of its people,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Characterised by unity and resolve, this spirit empowers our nation to overcome challenges, embrace opportunities, and continue working towards a more stable and prosperous future for all.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said each year on this day "our pledge and promise to protect our homeland is renewed ... and the cohesion, unity, and solidarity of our people is renewed ... and our certainty in the strength, power, and steadfastness of our developmental path is renewed ... and our determination to achieve the aspirations of our people, the prosperity of our country, the stability of our region, and the world is renewed."

On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at the Corniche in Abu Dhabi to watch an aerial display performed by elite pilots of the UAE armed forces, to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, in another social media post, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said the Day of Solidarity was a time to show strength lies in unity.

“On the Day of Solidarity, we reflect on the values of resilience, responsibility, service to the nation and the spirit of professionalism instilled by our leadership,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“At Adnoc, we take pride in standing united, reaffirming our commitment to working with a one-team mindset to safeguard our resources and assets, ensure business continuity, and support the progress and prosperity of our nation.”

Sheikh Hamdan called on Friday for people across the country to honour the national anthem on Saturday to commemorate the event. The anthem was broadcast at 11am on Saturday across radio and television channels.

“On January 17 each year, we reflect on the resolve, unity and solidarity shown by the people of the UAE – standing proudly behind their national flag to safeguard the country’s achievements and uphold its global standing,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“We invite everyone across the UAE to follow our national media channels, which will broadcast the national anthem … as we renew our pledge and determination to continue advancing and elevating our beloved country.”

Remembering the day

A small number of flights were disrupted briefly at the airport owing to “precautionary measures” put in place after the attack, but normal operations resumed quickly, Etihad Airways said at the time.

Friday prayers also commemorated the fourth anniversary of the extremist attack.

“On January 17, the Emirati solidarity day, the UAE cherishes its loyal people, who have rallied around their leadership, believed in their vision, and created achievements, its armed forces have written the most magnificent chapters of heroism, offered the most precious sacrifices and proved their honest love for their country,” state news agency Wam reported in relation to the prayer.