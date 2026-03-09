Ncema to change early warning system alert sounds

The United Arab Emirates flag flutters against the backdrop of the Abu Dhabi Skyline following a reported Iranian strike on March 1, 2026. Iran's retaliatory missile and drone campaign in the Gulf has killed three people and wounded 58 in the United Arab Emirates since it began, Emirati authorities said on March 1, the day after the US and Israel launched a nationwaide attack on Iran killing its supreme leader. (Photo by Ryan Lim / AFP)
The National

March 09, 2026

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Monday night that its early-warning system sound alerts would be changed.

"The system will remain fully operational to ensure public security alerts," Ncema said in a post on social media.

It said that from 9am to 10.30pm, the system would consist of a loud tone indicating an alert accompanied by a standard text message tone for the end of the alert, and from 10.30pm to 9am, would consist of a standard text message tone for the alert and the end of the alert.

Ncema urged the public to follow official instructions in any alert to ensure safety.

The UAE is contending with waves of Iranian drones and missiles, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues.

Since the start of Iran's attacks on the UAE, 233 ballistic missiles and 1,359 drones have been intercepted and destroyed. Eight cruise missiles have also been shot down.

UAE authorities on Sunday declared the country was in a "state of defence" in response to "brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression".

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the continued Iranian attacks, which have resulted in the deaths of four people with more than 100 injured, were a "direct threat" to the nation's security and stability, and a breach of international law.

Updated: March 09, 2026, 9:20 PM

