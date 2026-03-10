Family in Nepal 'can never be the same' after death of son in Iranian attack on Abu Dhabi

The family of a young Nepali citizen killed in an Iranian attack on Abu Dhabi said they will never recover from the loss.

Dibas Shrestha, 29, from the Gorkha area of Nepal died on March 1. He is among four residents killed since Iran began missile and drone attacks on infrastructure and civilian sites in country on February 28.

More than 100 people have been injured in the barrage of more than 250 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 1,400 drones launched towards the UAE over the past 10 days. Most of the missiles and drones have been intercepted and destroyed as UAE air defences protect the country.

Shrestha’s family cremated him on Saturday. He had called his parents every day and had spoken to them about the Iranian missile attacks, his brother-in-law Bishnu said.

“We were all tense because of news of the attacks. But he told his papa and mummy not to worry,” Bishnu told The National from the family home in Borlang village. “Dibas told them not to be scared. He said he was not scared. He was on night duty at the airport when the drone attack happened. How can we recover from this? We can never be the same.”

'Tragedy should not happen to any family'

Shrestha planned to return to Nepal on holiday and his family was excited to plan his wedding. His family and the Nepali embassy in Abu Dhabi said he was employed by a contracting company and worked as a security guard at Zayed International Airport.

Nepali citizen Dibas Shrestha, centre, with his parents. He is among four UAE residents killed in Iranian attacks. Photo: Shrestha family Info

“His mother wanted Dibas to get married and he had agreed so everyone was happy and waiting for him to come home. But we had to do his last rites instead,” said Bishnu, who is married to Shrestha's elder sister Ashmita.

“Dibas’s plan always was to come back to live in Nepal and start a business. He wanted to work overseas for 10 years and save money for his business and the family. He was a loving, happy person who was loved by all.”

Shrestha had completed a three-year engineering course and worked in Kathmandu for six months before leaving for the UAE in 2024. “His salary was low in Nepal so he wanted to go abroad to earn more money,” said Bishnu, 36, a civil engineer.

“We are trying to give his parents support but they are too deep in grief. We keep telling them they need to take care of themselves. This tragedy should never happen to any family.”

Nepal calls for peace

Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Nepal's ambassador to the UAE, extended his condolences to the family. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Mr Dibas Shrestha, a Nepali citizen, in an incident that occurred at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on March 1, 2026, while he was on duty,” he said.

“It is equally disheartening to learn about the deaths and injuries of the people of other nationalities resulting from the unfolding situation in this peaceful land. We extend our heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and wish for a speedy recovery to those injured in the incidents that have occurred in the UAE over the past few days.”

The ambassador said his country stood in solidarity with the UAE and asked all Nepali citizens to adhere to the country’s guidelines. “Over half a million Nepali people reside in the UAE, contributing across various sectors, and have become an integral part of the UAE’s journey of growth and prosperity,” he said. “The UAE is a second home to Nepali citizens who have been residing here. At this difficult juncture, we wish to reassure our Emirati brothers and sisters that we stand in solidarity with them.”

Dibas Shrestha with his sister and brother-in-law in Nepal before he left for the UAE. Photo: Shrestha family Info

Mr Chhetri said the safety, security and well-being of the Nepali community was his government’s highest priority. The country's citizens were urged to contact UAE authorities or the Nepali embassy hotline if in need.

“We request all Nepali people living in the UAE to remain vigilant, prioritise their safety and take proper precautions while working and travelling,” he said. “We urge everyone to strictly follow the laws, regulations and safety guidelines of the UAE. We are ready to assist you around the clock.”

Mr Chhetri also urged restraint and called for peace. “Coming from the land of Lord Buddha, we call all the parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from further escalating the tensions and ensure the protection of civilians,” he said. “Nepal believes that all bilateral and international disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. War benefits none, peace does. Durable peace is possible only through peaceful engagements.”

The UAE has said it is in a “state of defence” in response to the “brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression". The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian attacks were a “direct threat” to the nation’s security and stability and a breach of international law. The UAE has stressed that it does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation.