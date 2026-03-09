Two members of UAE Armed Forces killed in helicopter crash caused by technical malfunction

Two members of the UAE's Armed Forces were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction.

"The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the two martyrs, praying that Almighty God grants them His vast mercy and gives their families patience and solace," the ministry wrote on X.

News of the crash came as the UAE contends with waves of missile and drone attacks from Iran. Since the start of Iran's attacks on the UAE, 233 ballistic missiles and 1,359 drones have been intercepted and destroyed. Eight cruise missiles have also been shot down.