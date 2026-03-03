'Our stance remains measured': UAE rejects military solution with Iran and urges UN action

The UAE on Tuesday ruled out any military action against Iran, saying its “stance remains measured” while condemning Tehran’s missile and drone attacks and urging the UN to take action.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, called on the UN Security Council to assume responsibility in addressing the attacks, which she said pose a direct threat to regional security.

"Our message is clear. The Iranian attacks are not justified, and the military solution will only lead to further crises, " Ms Al Hashimy told journalists during a briefing in Abu Dhabi, calling for "serious and responsible dialogue”.

"The [UN] Security Council must take responsibility for condemning these attacks and take the necessary measures to prevent them from happening again,” she said. "This issue is not only related to the Iranian nuclear file, but also extends to the missile programme, which poses a direct threat to Iran's neighbours and requires a comprehensive and responsible international attention.

"In conclusion, I would like to emphasise that despite the intensity of the events, our stance remains measured,” she added.

Iran has unleashed deadly retaliatory attacks since Saturday against Israel and Gulf countries, home to several American military bases, in response to US and Israeli attacks that killed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who dominated theocratic power for decades.

Gulf states bore the brunt of the retaliation, despite previously announcing that their airspace and territory would not be used against Iran. The UAE was the hardest hit, with Iranian forces targeting the country with 186 drones, eight cruise missiles and 812 drones as of publication, most of which were intercepted, according to the country's Ministry of Defence.

Data on the interception by the United Arab Emirates’ air defence of Iranian attacks is displayed by the Ministry of Defence during a press briefing held by the UAE government in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026. AFP Info

Iran not only attacked US assets in the region but also civilian facilities like hotels and airports, including in the UAE. Energy infrastructure in the Gulf was also targeted. The attacks on the Emirates resulted in three fatalities and 68 minor injuries.

"We do not seek to expand the circle of confrontation, and we do not believe that military solutions create permanent stability,” said Ms Al Hashimy. "Our region does not need this escalation. Returning to the negotiating table is the only rational way forward.”

Diplomatically, Ms Al Hashimy said that the country has taken "firm” steps to close the embassy in Tehran and withdraw its ambassador, along with all diplomatic staff.

She noted that the UAE views the security of all Gulf Co-operation Council countries as integral to regional stability. "The developments we have witnessed underscore that any violation of the sovereignty of a Gulf state constitutes a threat to regional security and stability as a whole,” she said.

"The right to self-defence is a legitimate right, and any attack on civilians is a blatant violation of international law,” she added.

UAE Media Briefing. Diyab Basheer / The National Info

"With this balance between firmness and responsibility, the United Arab Emirates moves forward with confidence and resolve, defending its security, safeguarding regional stability, and affirming that a secure future is built not by force alone, but through dialogue, vision and shared aspirations for greater prosperity," said Ms Al Hashimy.

"Let trust remain stronger than fear, and steady institutional action swifter than chaos, a calm and deliberate resolve amid the noise."

The briefing also included UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq, as well as representatives from the ministries of defence and interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

High level of combat readiness

Maj Gen Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said the UAE will never accept its sovereignty and security being compromised.

He said the UAE reserved the right to take all necessary measures to stop the Iranian attacks.

The sounds that have been heard across the Emirates are the result of missile interceptions, he added, noting that the armed forces remain at a high level of combat readiness and have reinforced their defensive deployments.

"We affirm that the UAE is at the highest level of readiness and possesses a full spectrum of defence and military capabilities and systems, including advanced national industries, enabling it to defend its territory and protect its people regardless of the duration of the regional escalation,” said Gen Al Humaidi.

"The UAE has a sufficient strategic stockpile of munitions to ensure the sustained execution of defensive and interception operations against various types of aerial threats over long periods.”

Pieces of missiles and drones recovered after Iran’s strikes are displayed during a press briefing by the UAE government held in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026. AFP Info

No panic needed

The UAE has sufficient ​reserves ⁠of basic goods to cover its ⁠needs for between ​four ⁠and ‌six months, ​Mr bin Touq said.

This ensures the stability of prices, the minister noted, adding that the UAE’s food security system is a red line.

"Essential goods are readily available, with the ability to secure alternative markets if necessary,” he said, adding that the authorities are making sure there is no unfair increase in commodity prices and there is strict monitoring.

He called on people to “avoid panic buying or over-purchasing, which may lead to price increases”.

The NCEMA spokesman said a comprehensive and continuous risk assessment is in place, supported by continuing strategic planning efforts.

"Daily life in the country continues as normal, with all essential services fully operational and reliably available,” he said.