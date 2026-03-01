UAE's Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi hit by Iranian drones

Two Iranian drones struck Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi, igniting a fire in two containers, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

The ministry condemned the incident in the strongest terms, describing it as a “blatant act of aggression”, and stressed that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to respond. No casualties were reported from the attack.

The UAE's air defences have intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence said that 20 ballistic missiles were destroyed on Sunday. Eight missiles were shot down over the sea, while two cruise missiles and 311 drones were also destroyed, and 21 drones caused damage after hitting civilian areas.

Of the 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran, 152 were destroyed while 13 fell into the sea, along with two cruise missiles which were detected and destroyed.

Of the 541 Iranian drones, 506 were intercepted and destroyed while 35 fell within the country's territory, resulting in three fatalities.

The three killed were from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. There were also 58 injuries reported among residents and expatriates of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities.

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that a woman and her child were injured by falling debris from intercepted Iranian drones, as the UAE repelled attacks on Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The woman and child sustained minor injuries in the incident at Etihad Towers in the capital, after an Iranian drone was intercepted by air defence systems, authorities said. One of the buildings was damaged.

Two people were also injured in Dubai after drones were intercepted by the UAE’s air defences. Debris fell near two houses in the emirate, state news agency Wam reported, with the injured receiving prompt medical care.

Dubai authorities also confirmed that debris from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Civil Defence teams responded immediately, and no injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office said.

Late on Saturday, Dubai Civil Defence teams brought a small fire under control on the facade of the Burj Al Arab. No injuries were reported.

Play Iranians vow revenge after death of Khamenei Play 01:01

Day two of strikes

It follows a barrage of attacks on Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones launched by Iran. The ministry said in a post on X that “137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected and launched towards the country, with 132 of them destroyed, while five fell into the sea”.

“Additionally, 209 Iranian drones were detected, 195 of which were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country's territories and waters, causing some collateral damage,” it added.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the security situation in the country is under control and developments are being monitored around the clock. It also urged the public to stay away from sites where shrapnel or suspicious objects have fallen and to refrain from approaching or photographing them.

On Saturday morning, the US attacked Iran by air and sea with President Donald Trump promising to destroy the Iranian missile industry. Israel had earlier launched strikes against Tehran and other major cities. Iran is said to be preparing a “crushing” retaliation.

The UAE Ministry of Interior remains at “the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures” after Mr Trump declared war on Iran.

“The Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures, in full co-ordination with relevant authorities,” a statement read.

Strikes condemned

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms” the waves of Iranian missiles launched towards the country. These acts represent a flagrant breach of the UAE's sovereignty and are a clear breach of international law, the ministry said.

It added that the UAE fully supports countries in the region affected by attacks. Any infringement on sovereignty constitutes a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire region, it said.

The UAE repeated its call for restraint and a focus on diplomatic solutions, while making clear that it retains its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks. The UAE will not tolerate any compromise to its security or sovereignty under any circumstances, authorities added.