Iran's strikes on Gulf could lead to long-term hostility, says UAE's Gargash

Tehran has isolated itself further by attacking the Gulf and created hostilities with its neighbours that will last beyond the war, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.

Iran said it responded to a US-Israeli attack on Saturday by targeting American bases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

The UAE said it intercepted three waves of Iranian missiles in its airspace, describing the attacks as "a violation of its sovereignty and dangerous escalation that threatens the security of the region", state news agency Wam reported.

“Iranian decision makers increased Iran’s isolation in its response to the Israeli and American strikes by targeting the Gulf," Dr Gargash said. "Iran needs Gulf states to stop this war from dragging on and expanding."

He added that Tehran's "short-sighted" attacks had created long-term hostilities and distrust with its neighbours.

"It will lead to damage that extends beyond the war in our relationship with Iran," he said. "The UAE will not sit cross-armed in the face of Iran's attacks and will review its options."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he called his regional counterparts after the attacks to clarify that Iran was "exercising its right to self-defence". He added that it was "regrettable targets are located in friendly states".

Dr Gargash described Iran's rationale for attacking the Gulf as "unconvincing" and "unreasonable". He said Tehran crossed a red line by infringing on Gulf states' security. "We cannot accept Iran's justifications, which are not convincing," he added. "They were not convincing in the 12-day war and they are not convincing now."

Iran had fired missiles at Al-Udeid airbase in Doha last June following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, creating a renewed rift with its Gulf neighbours.

Dr Gargash said Gulf states publicly and privately pushed for a diplomatic resolution between Washington and Tehran and played a key role in attempting to avoid a confrontation. "We did not support the choice of war," he said. "Regardless of our differences with Iran, we are neighbours and we chose the path of peace and dialogue because the region cannot afford more conflict."

The UAE had said it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to attack Iran. It also repeatedly called for de-escalation and dialogue to solve heightened tension between the US and Iran.

Dr Gargash said the "expected escalation", which was weeks in the making, was caused by unresolved crises fuelled by a lack of proper dialogue on the nuclear file. "There is no alternative to a political solution," he said.