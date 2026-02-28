Q&A replay: US-Iran war and regional retaliation

After the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Saturday, Tehran retaliated with missile strikes across several nations in the region.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan - all of which have ⁠a US military presence - said they had intercepted Iranian missiles.

It comes after weeks of escalating tensions, with the US military build-up in the region and negotiations over a nuclear deal aimed at averting war.

The attacks came just two days after US and Iranian delegations met in Switzerland for a third round of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. While Iran's officials described the negotiations as constructive, US President Donald Trump publicly expressed dissatisfaction with their progress.

US officials have indicated the strikes could continue for several days, suggesting a sustained military campaign rather than a single operation.

Moderated by The National’s Aveen Karim, our panel of correspndents and editors examined the ongoing situation, shared insights from interviews with Iranians and officials, and answered your questions live from around the world.