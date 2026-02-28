US-Israeli strikes on Iran: What we know so far

The US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran early on Saturday, beginning a war that puts the region at risk of a wider conflict involving several countries and proxy groups.

The attacks followed weeks of escalating tension, failed diplomacy, and military build-ups that indicated confrontation was increasingly likely.

Here is how the conflict unfolded:

How the war started

Explosions were reported across Tehran before dawn on Saturday, with smoke seen rising above parts of the capital as Iran closed its airspace.

Iranian media reported disruptions to internet services nationwide, while semi-official agencies Fars and Tasnim said hospitals were placed on high alert amid uncertainty over casualties. Strikes were also reported in the Isfahan and Bushehr provinces.

The whereabouts of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were not immediately clear.

Israel simultaneously declared a state of emergency, anticipating Iranian retaliation.

What led to the war?

The conflict followed weeks of mounting pressure and deteriorating diplomacy.

Washington had been steadily increasing its military presence in the region, sending additional fighter jets and carriers and strike groups, including F-18s and F-35s, drones, and strengthening air defence systems to protect US bases and allies.

The attacks came just two days after US and Iranian delegations met in Switzerland for a third round of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. While Iranian officials described the negotiations as constructive, US President Donald Trump publicly expressed dissatisfaction with their progress, raising doubts about a diplomatic breakthrough.

In recent weeks, Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, accusing Tehran of posing a threat to US security and Europe. Iran, in turn, warned that any attack would trigger retaliation against US and Israeli targets and wider regional war.

Who said what?

Mr Trump said the strikes were intended to eliminate Iranian threats, but also destroy their military. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said in a video posted on social media.

He warned Iranian troops, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to surrender. “Lay down your weapons, and you will be granted immunity,” Mr Trump said. “The alternative is certain death.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the attack not only as a military operation but as a political turning point inside Iran. “This operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands,” he said.

“The time has come … to remove the yoke of tyranny and bring a free and peace-loving Iran.”

US officials also indicated the strikes could continue for several days, suggesting a sustained military campaign rather than a single operation.

How Iran responded

Iran had repeatedly warned that any attack would trigger a major response. Following the strikes, Iranian officials struck a defiant tone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran said the attacks targeted “defence infrastructures and civilian sites in various cities of our country, in a gross violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty”.

It said responding was “Iran’s legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter” and warned that its forces “will not hesitate to defend our beloved homeland with all their might”.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the first wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel has begun in "response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi said in a post on social media: “We warned you. Now you’ve started down a path whose end is no longer in your hands.”

Iran has previously warned it could strike US bases across the Middle East, as well as Israeli military and strategic infrastructure.

Such retaliation could draw in several countries and armed groups aligned with Tehran, raising the risk of a broader regional war.

What happens next?

The conflict has entered a highly dangerous phase. Iran has the capability to respond directly or through allied forces across the region, including in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

The US and Israel appear prepared for further military operations, while Iran has indicated it will retaliate.

Whether the conflict remains limited or expands into a wider regional war will likely depend on Iran’s response in the coming hours.