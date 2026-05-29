Arsenal-themed Emirates A380 takes off from Dubai after Premier League win

Emirates airline has unveiled an Arsenal-themed Airbus A380 celebrating the club's Premier League title triumph, adorned with images of four players, the team's crest and “Champions” in gold lettering.

The livery was revealed on Friday as part of Emirates' long-running partnership with the North London club, which this year marks its 20th anniversary.

The design, marking Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004, stretches from the aircraft's tail fin to the middle of the fuselage and depicts players Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Arsenal-themed Emirates flight EK001 took off from Dubai on Friday morning bound for London Heathrow.

Emirates has been Arsenal's official airline partner since 2006. Photo: Emirates Info

The launch comes days after Arsenal secured the Premier League crown following a season in which Mikel Arteta's side finally ended Manchester City's domestic dominance.

Supporters have been celebrating around the world, including in New York, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared at an Eid Al Adha event wearing an Arsenal-themed outfit. The image circulated online, highlighting the club's global reach beyond traditional football audiences.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in an Arsenal-themed outfit during Eid Al Adha prayers. Reuters Info

Emirates has been Arsenal's official airline partner since 2006 and holds the naming rights to the club's home ground, Emirates Stadium. The Fly Better logo is also featured on the front of Arsenal's men's, women's and academy team shirts.

Emirates has frequently used aircraft liveries to mark major sporting partnerships and events, with previous designs celebrating football clubs, international tournaments and sporting icons.

The latest commemorative aircraft is expected to operate across the Emirates network in the coming months. Photo: Emirates Info

The latest A380 joins a growing collection of special Emirates aircraft, including liveries dedicated to Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The latest commemorative aircraft is expected to operate across the Emirates network in the coming months, carrying Arsenal's title celebrations to destinations around the world.