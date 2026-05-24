Celebration for champions Arsenal while Tottenham ensure Premier League survival

Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League triumph in 22 ​years ​with a 2-1 win over ​Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst ⁠Park.

Victory on the final day capped a remarkable season that saw ⁠Mikel Arteta's side finish with 85 points, seven clear ​of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on the final day of Pep Guardiola's managerial career at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal ⁠their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home late for Palace in what was Oliver Glasner's final home game in charge of the London club.

Arsenal received a ⁠guard of honour before kickoff from Palace players.

After the match, the trophy was brought out by the club's American co-chairmen Stan Kroenke and his ​son Josh.

It was a memorable day for another reason. Max Dowman – aged 16 years and 144 days – became the youngest player to start a Premier League match and ended it as the youngest with a Premier League medal around his neck, too.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, resting key players.

▶

After finally clinching the trophy, manager Arteta admitted a huge weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

“There were doubts. It was understanding that I was able to take them this far [to second place] but maybe someone else has to come and do the final job. But thank god we have done it! I feel a lot of joy and a little bit of belief,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

Tottenham survive

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status as Joao Palhinha's first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 ​home victory ​over Everton.

An ​11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent ⁠Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha's 43rd-minute effort avoided ⁠that nightmare scenario.

It ​meant West Ham United's 3-0 win over Leeds United was in vain as Tottenham finished 17th on 41 points, two points ahead of their ⁠London rivals who were relegated.

Tottenham's victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto de Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

Still, it was not a moment to celebrate for Spurs.

“It's unacceptable that the ​last game ⁠we played this season was to avoid relegation,” ‌said Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. “It was embarrassing to let it come to the final day but we did it and that ​is what is important.”

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo apologised to West Ham fans after relegation was confirmed.

The Hammers kept their side of the bargain as second-half goals from Taty Castellanos, Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson sank Leeds 3-0.

But Spurs, who had not won at home in the league this year, beat Everton to survive by two points.

“It's a moment of deep sadness for all of us at the club,” said Nuno. “It was a tough day, we had a tough mission, we lost the privilege of deciding our own future.

“If you ask me now about the past and the future, I don't think it's the best days to understand the moment of sadness of our fans, of ourselves, of the club, and apologise and thank them for all of the support they gave us.

“It was a strange season in terms of points, normally 39 I think in the last 10 years or so has given the teams enough to keep safe. We improved, but it's not enough.”