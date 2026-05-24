Emotional Liverpool farewell for Mohamed Salah at Anfield

Emotions spilled over as Mohamed Salah said goodbye to Liverpool with a 1-1 draw against Brentford at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

Salah came close to signing off his Liverpool career in style but could at least claim an assist in the draw which guaranteed Uefa Champions League football next season.

Last week, Salah promised to do everything he could to ensure passage to Europe's elite club competition.

He delivered on that promise with a trademark outside-of-the-left boot cross for Curtis Jones to bundle home, although Bournemouth's draw at Nottingham Forest made it academic.

“I think I cried more than in my whole life. I'm not really an emotional guy. We lived our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning to the end,” Salah told Sky Sports after the match.

“I look back and wonder if I would have wanted more than I achieved. Not really. We won it all. We see the love from the fans and this is the most important thing for me.

“I will be far away from here. I will be emotional every time. I hope the team stays in the position, fighting for everything.”

After nine successful years at Liverpool, Salah struggled to contain his tears as he greeted adoring Liverpool fans along with his daughters.

It has been a rather stressful end to Salah's stay at the Reds. The Egyptian star has won the Champions League and two Premier League titles, as well as four Golden Boots, at Liverpool but his relation with manager Arne Slot deteriorated over the last season.

Having enjoyed the trust of former manager Jurgen Klopp, Salah found the going tough under Slot.

In December, Salah was dropped from the squad after claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” after being benched following a run of poor results. He had said his relationship with Slot had broken down.

Salah returned to the team after the Africa Cup of Nations but decided to part ways with a year remaining in his contract.

Last week, Salah urged for a return to the “heavy metal football” of the Klopp following the defeat at Aston Villa that delayed their Champions League qualification.

But ahead of his departure, Salah talked about his admiration for Liverpool and its supporters.

Play 01:36 What’s next for Mohamed Salah?

“The club means everything. The people mean everything, the city means everything. I will always love this club. I will always support it,” he told Liverpool in a video on YouTube.

“It means to me everything. You live in the club, you feel the love and appreciation from the fans.

“This is the most important thing, people appreciate what you have done and appreciate everything you've done for them and for yourself.

“It feels special. I'm blessed. Not too many people had the opportunity to play here nine years and perform how I performed or just enjoy or go through the process that I've been through.

“So, it's a blessing and something I don't take for granted.”

It was truly the end of an era at Anfield. Andy Robertson got his own ovation in the 83rd minute as he signed off on a similar trophy-laden nine-year career.

With the futures of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made a return to the team after two months out, Joe Gomez, who also got a late run out, and Curtis Jones in doubt, the stars of Klopp's great side seem to be drifting away.