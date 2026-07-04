Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal joins viral Kalyani crew for remix video starring Saniya Iyappan

Kalyani finds her voice in the music video for the viral hit, a remix of the original released last year. The song starts with a verse by award-winning Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and stars South Indian actress and dancer Saniya Iyappan as the muse that the song’s lyrics refer to.

Kalyani by ARJN (Arjun Sunil), KDS (Kiras Das), Fifty4 (Vishnu V) and Ronn (Ron Vinod) quickly shot up the ranks on platforms including Spotify, Shazam, TikTok and Instagram. The song was released in November last year and has already crossed 90 million streams on Spotify. Anticipation for the video has been high, with several promotional videos already out featuring the main artists.

This is what motivated UAE-based filmmaker Len Prasad to pitch the production of an official music video for the number.

“My intention was to create a video that would match international standards, whether that is in production, colour grading or how it is presented,” Prasad tells The National.

Blending R&B notes, Afrobeat rhythm and traditional Malayalam lyrics, this song is among those that represent music from a new generation of artists changing how Kerala is represented beyond its borders.

▶

It is a major moment for Money Verse Records (MVR), an independent label based in Kochi, founded by the artists – ARJN, KDS, Fifty4 and Ronn. The crew has also produced other hits such as Sheriya and Nera, each of which has more than 30 million streams on Spotify.

For Prasad, the pressure of working on a song that is already a hit is not new. He directed the Versace Baby music video for Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan in 2021, and that garnered over 35 million views on YouTube.

Dubai-based director Len Prasad Info

“The pressure is always there, because the song has received so much attention and it has gone viral… But I believe music shouldn’t have any language, even if it is a Malayalam or any other regional song, as long as it has a vibe and people enjoy listening to it, they will accept it,” Prasad says.

The video shot in Kochi features architecture and costumes that are quintessentially Malayali. Ghoshal lends her unmistakable vocals to two verses, one in Malayalam and a longer one in Hindi.

The lyrics were written by Fifty4, Suhas Moideen and Pulkit Singh.

Iyappan has posted the rehearsal video, encouraging her 2.7 million followers to share their versions of the dance portion. The actress shows off her dance prowess with the longest choreography set to Ghoshal’s Hindi verse.

While the song went viral as a dance challenge, the music video is a mix, Prasad says.

“It has more of a storytelling vibe with cut shots of dance featuring Saniya, the artists and dancers…”

Prasad had to change his approach as an executive producer and relinquish creative control but says he did not mind.

“I just supported the director and his vision and made sure he got everything he needed to make his plan work.”

The video, directed by Leo Ben, has already recorded more than 2.8 million views on YouTube since its release on July 1. It is leading trending music charts on the platform in India and the UAE as of Saturday.

Prasad believes the production is pivotal to his long-term plans. He wants to attract international projects to Dubai that can showcase state-of-the-art production along with directorial and creative talent.

“Dubai is home, and I want people to come here not just for film shoots but to take advantage of the talent available. I want to build that network, bringing together young talent and learning from them too.”