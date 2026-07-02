Oman's Sultan Haitham offers Strait of Hormuz assurance to UK

Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, held talks on pledges of toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz in a meeting with the UK Prime Minister on Thursday.

The Oxford-educated leader was reported by No 10 Downing Street to have discussed with Keir Starmer the emerging shape of strait arrangements. “They discussed efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and provide shipping with the reassurance needed to transit through the strait,” a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. “The Prime Minister recognised that Oman’s support was vital and they agreed to continue to work closely.”

European officials are attempting to establish with Oman whether there is a way of returning to the prewar status quo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ships passing through the waterway – a critical path for up to a fifth of energy supplies exported globally – may be charged fees for services relating to safeguards against pollution in the strait and regulation of navigation.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his solidarity with Oman and all our partners in the region, as well as his gratitude for Oman’s mediation efforts which contributed to the deal between the US and Iran,” the Downing Street statement read.

Oman has historically maintained relationships with the West and Iran but also faces pressure from both. It has always said it will abide by international maritime law.

UK officials called on Thursday for the right of transit passage to be fully restored in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law. This is the only route to stability as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Previous slide Next slide British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Sultan Haitham of Oman to No 10 Downing Street in London. EPA Info

Sultan Haitham and Mr Starmer sit down for a meeting. Getty Images Info

The Sultan of Oman arrives on Downing Street. Getty Images Info

Sultan Haitham listens to the British Prime Minister. EPA Info

Sultan Haitham and Mr Starmer shake hands. Bloomberg Info









“It is critical that the strait is free from the threat of violence and any form of tolls or unlawful impediments, and that all parties comply with their obligations under international law,” said James Kariuki, deputy ambassador to the UN. “The UK is committed to playing our part to achieve this, including through a strictly defensive and independent multinational military mission, led jointly with our French partners to provide reassurance to commercial shipping.”

Oman sees the Strait of Malacca in Asia as a potential model, as it tries to find a solution to appease Iran and sustain its international legal position. A Malacca system would work only if there was total littoral acceptance. It remains unclear whether a voluntary system would be acceptable to Iran.

The Strait of Malacca is loosely managed by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, with the countries charging vessels for any navigation and security services that are needed. There is a fund that collects voluntary contributions for safe navigation, though it does not regularly release details of financial contributions. In 2017, Singapore disclosed that $22 million had been raised over a 10-year period for the fund.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has increased since Iran and the US signed an interim peace deal around two weeks ago. That agreement, along with American military support for vessels, has boosted oil flows through the chokepoint from countries such as Saudi Arabia to more than 10 million barrels per day, slightly more than half of prewar levels. Iran has also boosted its crude exports thanks to the US lifting a blockade of its ports.

Sultan Haitham met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier this week, when the pair agreed on a joint declaration to promote restriction-free transit in Hormuz.