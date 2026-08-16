Iraq seizes another $20m cash, 60kgs gold and seven vehicles as corruption sweep continues

Iraq’s judicial authorities on Sunday said they had seized $20.34 million in cash, 60 kilograms of gold, and seven vehicles linked to Adnan Al Jumaili, the deputy oil minister for refining affairs, who has become a focal point in an unprecedented corruption investigation.

Mr Al Jumaili, who also served as the general director of the Northern Refineries Company, was arrested in May as part of a widening inquiry into alleged waste and embezzlement in refinery projects overseen by the ministry. The campaign has also led to the arrest of senior government officials and legislators, and the recovery of millions of dollars, gold and properties.

The Supreme Judiciary Council said that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court’s investigating judge, in co-ordination with authorities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, had confiscated the assets. It did not provide further details.

The judge said that “follow-up and investigation procedures to seize the financial proceeds resulting from the waste in the projects implemented by the accused and the parties involved in the case, resulted in the seizure of the aforementioned financial amounts, gold jewellery and vehicles”.

He confirmed that “investigations and the pursuit of other involved parties continue, until legal procedures are completed against them”.

Prosecutors allege that contracts and funds allocated for upgrading and operating refineries were diverted through a network of companies and intermediaries. The recovery of cash and gold across Baghdad and Erbil suggests investigators are tracing assets moved between federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Some of the gold bars seized during the continuing investigation. Photo: Iraq Judiciary Show caption: Some of the gold bars seized during the continuing investiga…

The Ministry of Oil has not commented on the latest seizures. Mr Al Jumaili remains in custody pending trial.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s government steps up its anti-corruption campaign, presenting it as central to restoring public trust and securing state finances before key security and economic deadlines.

Since taking office in May, Mr Al Zaidi has ordered a series of high-profile arrests and asset seizures aimed at senior officials in the Oil, Electricity and other ministries. The campaign has been portrayed by the government as a test of state authority, particularly in sectors long-dominated by political parties and powerful economic networks.

The judiciary, which has already established specialised anti-corruption courts, says it is co-ordinating more closely with the Integrity Commission, financial intelligence units, and regional authorities to track illicit funds.

Officials have said that the goal is not only prosecution but also recovery — returning stolen money to the state budget amid pressure to fund services and development projects.

The oil sector remains the focal point. As Iraq’s main revenue source, it has been repeatedly flagged in government and international reports over leaks, smuggling, and inflated contracts. The refining issue is particularly sensitive because Iraq still imports large quantities of fuel despite having crude reserves, making related projects politically and economically charged.

For the government, delivering convictions and returning money are key to maintaining momentum. With parliament under pressure to pass reforms, and militia disarmament deadlines set for the end of September, officials are portraying the anti-corruption drive as part of a broader effort to assert state control over resources and institutions.