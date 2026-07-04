Iraqi PM faces backlash from political parties over his bold anti-corruption drive

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi is facing mounting objections from major Shiite political parties over his anti-corruption campaign, sources have told The National.

Mr Al Zaidi, who took office in early May, has made fighting graft the centrepiece of his new government. Within weeks, he ordered the creation of the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight, and Recovery of Public Funds to monitor high-value spending and refer cases directly to the judiciary. He has also ordered a review of major deals signed by the previous government.

The campaign escalated dramatically on Sunday with what was dubbed “Operation Fajr.” Elite Counter-Terrorism Service units carried out pre-dawn raids across Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and areas outside the capital. The operation led to the arrests of 47 lawmakers and government officials.

Among those arrested were Ali Maarij Al Bahadly, the Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs, the leader of the Sunni Azm Alliance; Muthana Al Samaries, as well as several lawmakers mainly linked to former prime minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. Millions of dollars in cash and gold were also seized.

The judiciary said the warrants followed testimony from Adnan Al Jumaili, the deputy oil minister for refining affairs, who was arrested in late May and is accused of corruption, kickbacks, and embezzlement in an Oil Ministry contract.

Play 03:35 Corruption crackdown - is Iraq finally turning a page?

The tension came to a head on Monday when leaders of the Coordination Framework, the Shiite alliance that brought Al Zaidi to power, held a closed-door meeting in Baghdad.

A personal attack

According to politicians, the session focused almost entirely on the premier’s crackdown. Friction boiled over during the meeting when some leaders criticised the way the government carried out the campaign.

“The main objection was that the government didn’t need to rely on special forces, armoured vehicles and tanks, blocking off the Green Zone in dramatic scenes and defaming these names,” one lawmaker said.

Another politician said Mr Al Sudani viewed the operation as a personal attack because it resulted in the arrest of a significant number of lawmakers affiliated with his Development and Reconstruction Coalition. Others told the prime minister that he had to inform the political leaders before the arrests — a request Mr Al Zaidi rejected, he added.

Leaders complained that the arrests were carried out “without prior consultation” and that media leaks about the cases were damaging reputations before the judiciary had ruled, a third lawmaker said.

“Some members of the security forces took pictures and videos of the homes of those arrested, with some showing their families,” he added.

They said they support fighting corruption in principle, but warned that “unilateral” action risked fracturing the ruling coalition.

Hours after that meeting at dawn Wednesday, a drone was spotted over the Green Zone, a security official said. Air defences tried to bring the reconnaissance drone down but failed due to its high altitude, he added. No group claimed responsibility, but the timing fuelled speculation inside Baghdad that elements opposed to the campaign were sending a message.

The anti-corruption operation comes as Iraq continues to rank near the bottom of global corruption indexes — 136 out of 181 in Transparency International’s 2025 report.

Supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, wave flags as they take part in a demonstration supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government-led anti-corruption campaign, in Najaf. AFP Info

"Soldier of the reform"

Amid the backlash, influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr intervened, backing Mr Al Zaidi, saying his campaign was a “heroic reform that we hope will continue.”

On Friday, Mr Al Sadr renewed his support for the PM’s drive through a letter read by his aides during Friday prayers, framing it as a continuation of a long struggle for reform.

“You have been with me in good times and in bad,” he addressed his supporters. “Let us complete our path to support reform and the new reform campaign whose light has begun to shine in our beloved Iraq,” he added.

He called for public backing of the government’s efforts, describing the PM as the “soldier of the reform”.

“Rise for a peaceful stand in support of reform and the soldier of the reform, our brother Al Zaidi, may God protect him,” he said.

In an indication of the pressures the PM is facing, the Shiite leader told his supporters: “Let us strengthen his resolve and weaken the resolve of the corrupt who are trying to pressure him and deter him from the courageous and fruitful raids that have terrified and disturbed many”.

He also warned that responsibility for any harm to reformers would lie with their opponents. “I hold the corrupt fully responsible for the lives of the reformers, the soldiers of reform, and all advocates of reform who seek to restore the prestige of the nation, religion, and sect,” the letter concluded.

Al Sadr retains major street mobilisation power despite withdrawing from politics in 2022. He previously supported reform efforts by prime ministers Haider Al Abadi in 2016 and Mustafa Al Kadhimi in 2021, both of which stalled under pressure.

Play 01:50 Inside Iraq's hidden cash economy

Authorities have already reported tangible results from the sweep, although no specific number has been given for the money and property seized. However, the Supreme Judicial Council said it seized more than $14 million, including $11 million and 4 billion Iraqi dinars, from Maarij’s case alone, along with several pieces of property.

In the Al Jumaili case, investigators say they have seized about $86 million in assets from the other deputy oil minister. The Federal Integrity Commission confirmed it was executing judicial warrants “against a number of those accused of trespassing on public funds,” describing the operation as a coordination between the executive, judiciary, and legislature.