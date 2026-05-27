Iraq's Moqtada Al Sadr announces integration of armed faction into Iraq state forces

Iraqi Shiite cleric and former militia leader Moqtada Al Sadr on Wednesday announced the “complete separation” of his armed faction, Saraya Al Salam, and its integration into the country's state forces.

The announcement comes at a time of increasing pressure on the Iraqi government to bring armed groups under state control, a step that the new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has pledged to pursue.

“Based on the public interest of the nation, and to avoid the dangers threatening it, it has become incumbent upon us to announce the complete separation of the Saraya Al Salam from the national Shiite movement and their complete integration into the state and the general authority responsible for military formations,” Mr Al Sadr said.

“We are ready to dissolve the brigade formed years ago and hand over Saraya Al Salam to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces,” the cleric, who is also the head of the National Shiite Movement and a popular political figure, added. As Prime Minister, Mr Al Zaidi is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Mr Al Zaidi was quick to welcome the announcement. “In this context, we call upon all armed factions to follow the same responsible national path and operate under the umbrella of the state and its official institutions in order to guarantee the protection of Iraq,” he said.

Founded in 2014 by Mr Al Sadr, Saraya Al Salam was widely seen as a revival of his Mahdi Army, an armed militia that fought against US forces after the 2003 invasion and was disbanded in 2008.

Though largely inactive in recent years, Saraya Al Salam has been accused of killings, kidnappings and extortion. Mr Al Sadr has restricted the group and its weapons. In December, he formally suspended its activities for six months after “repeated violations” which he said negatively affected its reputation.

Last month, he imposed restrictions and a ban on public displays of weapons after deadly clashes broke out in Karbala with another armed faction. The group has clashed with Iran-aligned armed militia groups, most notably in 2022 when deadly clashes took over the streets of Baghdad.

The US has made clear its demands to Iraq to curb Iranian influence and contain pro-Iranian militants. Many such fighters operate in what is known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, which are technically under Iraqi control, although many factions are seen as aligned with Tehran.

The presence of both US troops and pro-Iran factions on Iraqi soil left the Iraq caught in the crossfire of the regional war that erupted on February.

As Iraqi politicians meanwhile struggled to form a new government, the US suspended security co-operation and US dollar shipments in a pressure campaign on Baghdad to form a coalition without Iranian influence. The US has since cautiously welcomed Mr Al Zaidi's appointment.

Iraq is debating a plan to establish a security ministry that would bring the Popular Mobilisation Forces and other bodies under a single structure amid mounting US pressure to curtail Iran-backed armed factions, The National has learnt.

The integration of the PMF into the security forces while disarming other groups, and keeping politicians linked to them out of senior government posts, are the main demands of US President Donald Trump.