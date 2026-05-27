'Rolex Ripper' gang caught 10 minutes after stealing £18,000 watch from victim's wrist

The moment two thieves ripped a luxury watch from its owner's wrist on a busy central London street has been caught on camera.

Footage released by London's Metropolitan Police shows two criminals approaching a couple after spotting the man’s £18,000 timepiece.

The thieves embark on a choreographed distraction technique by asking the couple to light their cigarettes.

The robbery seen from another angle. Photo: Met Police Info

With his partner occupied, one of the thieves then tries to rip the watch from the man’s wrist.

The thief appears to continue the distraction by fooling around and wrapping his leg around the man, but he then uses this as a lever to apply more force to remove the watch.

A group of four men standing nearby appear oblivious to what is going on but the security staff at the venue have realised what is happening and move in.

Police are soon on the scene and within 10 minutes the pair are arrested.

“Mate, you’re under arrest for robbery, OK?” an officer can be heard saying to one cornered robber.

“The reason is that you’ve been pointed out by security staff as being involved in a robbery of a watch.”

The robber protests “which security staff … it’s not me man!” but he is led away in handcuffs.

The two robbers after being caught a few minutes later. Met Police Info

Meanwhile, the accomplice is told by another officer “you’ve just been identified as a male who just stole a watch” before telling his colleagues “nice work boys”.

The police did not reveal any details about what sentences the robbers received or where and when the incident took place.

In recent years, there has been a series of street thefts in London involving gangs of “Rolex Rippers” targeting people wearing expensive watches or holding phones.